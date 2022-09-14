AWARD-WINNING CINCORO TEQUILA LAUNCHES ITS FIFTH EXPRESSION - ULTRA-LUXURY CINCORO GOLD

Cincoro Gold is an exceptional, high-quality blend of all four Cincoro expressions, with generous amounts of Cincoro Extra Añejo.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincoro Tequila today announced the release of its fifth expression, the ultra-luxury Cincoro Gold. A blend of Cincoro Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and a generous proportion of Extra Añejo, this rare addition to the award-winning portfolio reflects the signature hallmark of all four Cincoro tequilas, namely richer blends with delicious, toasted oak profiles and incredibly long, complex finishes.

NBA owners Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Wes Edens of the Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics, and Michael Jordan of the Hornets launched the Cincoro brand in 2019. In just three years, Cincoro has sold 1.5 million bottles nationally and has won 23 awards in accredited spirits competitions.

"We began with a mission to create the world's finest tequila and Cincoro Gold delivers on that mission," said Emilia Fazzalari, Cincoro chief executive officer and co-founder. "We are committed to innovating to bring to market truly special and exceptional expressions that redefine luxury tequila.

"Cincoro Gold joins only a handful of 100% de Agave Gold tequilas. This rare tequila blends all four Cincoro expressions, with generous amounts of Cincoro Extra Añejo tequila, which is barrel aged for more than 40 months. The result is an intense flavor experience, with notes of sweet honey, toasted oak, vanilla, and dried fruits. The Cincoro Gold experience is reminiscent of a finely aged scotch or cognac," added Ms. Fazzalari.

Priced at $349.99 (750ml), Cincoro Gold will be available at the finest retail establishments throughout the United States in October 2022, and online for exclusive pre-release through luxury e-commerce platform, ReserveBar. The first release will be limited to 4,000 cases. The expression will be presented in Cincoro's award-winning bottle with a distinctive gold finish. The sleek and contemporary bottle is five-sided to capture the beauty of the agave plant and represents each of the five founders.

The creation of all Cincoro expressions begins with the harvesting of agave plants, at least seven years of age, from the most rugged terrain in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. These stressed plants deliver the biggest flavor. The agave is then slow cooked and fermented for six days to retain and create the unique, rich Cincoro flavors. The distilling process is also consistent for all Cincoro expressions. All the brand's tequilas begin as Cincoro Blanco and are then aged in American whiskey barrels. Cincoro Gold is unique among all tequilas, because it is a rare blend of Cincoro's Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo expressions.

Last month, Cincoro launched a national advertising campaign, featuring the brand's five co-founders and its stunning bottle. The advertising campaign showcases the authentic story behind the luxury brand and underscores the "Life Well Played" brand platform, positioning Cincoro as the ultimate trophy for earned victories. The creative culminates with a wink and a nod to co-founder Michael Jordan's celebratory nature, with footage from the 2020 ESPN and Netflix documentary, The Last Dance.

About Cincoro

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

