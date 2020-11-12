Award-winning Director Anthony Wonke's New Feature Documentary on Johnnie Walker Serves up a Measure of Spirit for our Times

The Academy Award-nominated, Emmy and BAFTA-winning director/producer, whose previous documentary subjects include Cristiano Ronaldo, Star Wars and AP McCoy, has spent a large part of his time in lockdown uncovering previously untold stories and perspectives on how Johnnie Walker has constantly overcome adversity with optimism, to cement its place in culture as a global icon. Among a vast roster of contributors is actor, activist and brand ambassador Sophia Bush: "People don't just want new products that impact their lives; they want brands that impact the world positively. Johnnie Walker has recognised that and continually acted on it through impactful campaigns and programs. They are prepared to tug at the arc of history and help push culture forward and I am deeply proud to have been on this journey with them in support of their gender equality efforts in particular." Bush is joined by the likes of Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna, rock musician Zakk Wylde, 88rising's Sean Miyashiro, advertising legend Sir John Hegarty and many more as we see the brand's cultural impact from Myanmar to Brazil, from India to Iraq. Discovery VP Content Sourcing and Acquisitions Myriam Lopez-Otazu said: "We're thrilled to be premiering The Man Who Walked Around the World on Discovery platforms and services this November. It's a fascinating story and, given where we are in the world right now, a really timely one."

Diageo Global Scotch Director John Williams added: "Our story is one we're immensely proud of. We stand for something in Johnnie Walker and that something is progress - we're always looking to move forward, to make the next day better than the one before. Over two centuries we've learned that progress needs resilience and optimism, those are the ideals that lie behind our Keep Walking philosophy and I can't imagine a time when that philosophy could be any more relevant."

Something™ Originals Managing Partner Andy Hewitt commented: "Imagining, filming and editing this documentary in the context of a global pandemic, with all of the tensions that this year has brought to the surface, gives this story a profound contemporary relevance that I don't think anybody could have fully appreciated when we first came up with the idea for the documentary. We couldn't be prouder of the finished product."

