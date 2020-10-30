Award-Winning Educational Publisher hand2mind Recognized by Chicago Tribune As One of the Top Workplaces in 2020

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today hand2mind, an educational publisher based in Vernon Hills, has been recognized as one of Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces in 2020. The prestigious annual recognition, now in its 11th year, celebrates the most dynamic companies and organizations that support and sustain the local Chicago business community. For more than 50 years, hand2mind has been delivering on its mission of supporting teachers and inspiring students, with a workplace that champions collaboration and creativity. The Top Workplaces are evaluated solely through employee evaluations gathered through the Energage employee survey.

Positive, engaging, passionate: These are the three words hand2mind employees used to describe the company culture, agreeing their workplace offers a nurturing environment for innovation and learning opportunities.

"Despite the challenge of suddenly working out of our homes, hand2mind continued to nurture and sustain its culture, filling new leadership roles, welcoming diverse thinkers and adapting quickly to a rapidly changing marketplace. Our amazing team managed to develop and promote innovative free resources for teachers, students and families facing a school closure crisis," says Rick Woldenberg, CEO of hand2mind. "We are honored to be considered one of the Top Workplaces in the Chicago area, and it would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees."

When asked on the survey what makes hand2mind special, an employee of the company may have said it best, "Nothing beats working for a company that implements the same passion for employee opportunities as they do in creating classroom products and resources. hand2mind recognizes the importance of work-life balance, teamwork and interdepartmental communication so that we all feel included."

In March of this year, hand2mind introduced [email protected], an online curriculum created by educators offering free daily lessons, videos, and activities to support families with children in grades K-5. Along with building a platform for both students and teachers during these times, the company has continued to provide a transparent and supportive climate that aims to grow and fulfill employees.

hand2mind is proud to congratulate their sister company Learning Resources, for also independently winning this same award in a challenging year. Learning Resources is an educational toy company that has provided employees with a collaborative, positive environment to develop, manufacture and distribute educational toys and games for young learners at home and in the classroom.

ABOUT hand2mind:

At hand2mind, we believe children learn best by doing. For over 50 years, teachers and school administrators at thousands of schools and districts across the country have relied on our high-quality, hands-on materials to expand their core curriculum. Offering resources for math, science, STEM, and literacy, our mission is to support teachers, inspire students, engage parents, and champion learning by doing. For more information, please visit www.hand2mind.com or follow the brand on Twitter @hand2mind, Facebook @hand2mindinc and Instagram @hand2mindinc.

