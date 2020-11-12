Award-Winning Entertainer Darius de Haas Debuts Holiday Single "Let Me Carry You This Christmas"

"The holidays can be a great joyous time for many, but it is also the time when many may struggle with loss, loneliness, lack of support, and more," said Darius de Haas. "This song was created to persevere in the spirit of the holidays even under the most difficult of circumstances. It honors caregiving heroes, the elderly, those that are ill, and the people we lost during this global pandemic. With all the challenges of 2020, 'Let Me Carry You This Christmas' shines a light on all the emotions of the holiday season while affirming the resilience of our love for one another."

The video for the new song documents Darius' journey and is available on YouTube.

In addition, Darius and family created the Let Me Carry You Initiative where listeners can donate to the Actors Fund and CaringKind, two well-deserving non-profits that support the loved ones of the performing arts community and champions caregivers. The Let Me Carry You Initiative will also allow families to share their stories and traditions as a way to preserve their legacy and connect with other families.

ABOUT DARIUS DE HAAS

Darius de Haas enjoys a multifaceted career as an award-winning widely acclaimed popular singer and actor. Born and raised in a musical family on Chicago's South Side, known for his soaring voice, he has proven successful as a performer ranging from the Broadway stage to recordings to concert venues throughout the world. Darius is the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin" on the multi-award-winning hit series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime - he sings the Emmy-nominated "One Less Angel" and "No One Has To Know."

The "Let Me Carry You This Christmas" concert and performance recorded at the world-renown Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, will premiere on Radio Free Birdland on December 10, 2020, @ 7:00 pm EST. Tickets are available here.

