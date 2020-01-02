Award-Winning Exec Sarah Katt Elevated to General Manager of AccuWeather Network

Under her stewardship, the AccuWeather Network, established in 2015 and available on DIRECTV, Verizon Fios and Frontier cable systems and related apps, won a Telly Award in the category of "Best General News or Feature: General Television" and a Cynopsis Award for "Best Short Form Content," both in 2019. Additionally, Katt herself was honored for her work at AccuWeather Network with a 2019 Cynopsis "Women in Media" Award at an event in New York City.

"Sarah has greatly contributed significantly to the exponential and steady growth of our national AccuWeather Network channel, which is a critical extension of our brand, reaching more than 24 million households in addition to the more than 1.5 billion people who rely on AccuWeather forecasts and alerts daily across multiple platforms for the protection of life and property," said Smith. "Her instincts, business acumen and extensive background in television and media make her ideally suited to this leadership role as we build our audience and reach new levels of growth and innovation in alignment with our digital strategy."

Said Katt, "I am honored and delighted to be leading the highly skilled and talented AccuWeather Network team, covering weather news from every angle. I am passionate about our opportunity for growth and am completely committed to delivering our current and future viewers a must have weather experience."

The AccuWeather Network focuses on local weather and also features national and regional weather of interest provided in context, with an experience and dynamic team reporting in-the- field and in-studio on top weather news while applying it to people's lives.

Before joining AccuWeather, Sarah worked with Verizon Communications, overseeing its multi-platform video distribution strategy. She was instrumental in the successful launch of Fios1 Networks and managed the project as it continued to grow and develop. Sarah has also served in several multi-platform video leadership roles with CBS News. She is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College and has an MBA from Cornell's Johnson School of Management.

AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com — AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage.

With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

