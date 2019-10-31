Award Winning Executive Chef Retires from Sheraton Sand Key Resort

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russ Kimball, President of The Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, announced today the retirement of Executive Chef and Director of Food and Beverage, John Harris, after 30 years of service.

"It was an honor to work with this talented team and create life-long friendships. I will truly miss it here at Sheraton Sand Key, it has become my second home over the past 30 years," said Chef Harris.

Winning multiple awards including the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs and numerous Golden Spoon awards, the resort is losing one of its best who gained an outstanding reputation among industry peers. Chef Harris was recently featured in the Great Chefs of Tampa Bay event, which raised over $100,000 for the Family Resources Center. He's also one of the founders of "The Evening of the Chefs," which gave high school culinary students the opportunity to cook alongside notable area chefs, while raising funds for culinary scholarships.

Harris has always supported numerous charities such as The Arc Tampa Bay, Abilities Foundation, and Ryan Wells Foundation. As a result of his dedication to the community, he received the Above and Beyond Award from Visit St. Petersburg/Clearwater in 2007.

In 2019, Chef Harris and his talented team were honored with the eighth consecutive Golden Spoon Award from Florida Trend Magazine for Rusty's Bistro. The Tampa Bay Times also recognized Rusty's Bistro as one of the top 50 restaurants in Tampa Bay.

Before arriving in the Sunshine State, Chef Harris honed his culinary skills in Utah under the expertise of Bernhard Gotz, a classically trained German chef. He also had the privilege of studying under well-known chefs Charlie Trotter, Norman Van Aken, and Mark Franz. Utah's southwestern influence is apparent in Chef Harris' flavorful Caribbean creations. Chef Harris and his team created unique dishes using only fresh, bold-flavored foods and local seasonal ingredients.



"John has been a tremendous asset to our resort. His outstanding leadership, culinary skills and dedication to this team for 30 years is unprecedented," said Kimball.

About the Sheraton Sand Key Resort: Sheraton Sand Key Resort is located directly on the beach at Sand Key. Offering 390 rooms and suites overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway, the resort offers a legacy of exceptional hospitality serving guests from around the world.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpasi-sheraton-sand-key-resort/.

SOURCE Sheraton Sand Key Resort