Award-Winning Film Producer Creating New Documentary Chronicling The Rich History of Hemp Production in America "The Seed and Fiber of Wealth"

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning producer of American history documentaries, the producer of films on the history of how bourbon became a world-wide commodity, and the maker of acclaimed films on the lives of noted historical figures such as Daniel Boone, Abraham Lincoln, and Henry Clay, is now chronicling the history of hemp production in America! Pre-production is underway for The Seed and Fiber of Wealth, a ninety-minute documentary film for public and cable television and channels streaming worldwide.

As hemp makes its resurgence on the national stage, the Witnessing History Education Foundation, Inc. ("Witnessing History") will bring you the little-known backstory of hemp, its deeply-rooted history and uses, and how it is making a comeback to fuel a revitalization of manufacturing and sustainable products in America. This film will enable millions of people to understand how extraordinarily versatile and beneficial hemp is, and how central it has been, and will be, to the growth and development of our country.

"This is outstanding news for the re-emerging hemp economy both in the U.S. and globally," said internationally renowned hemp industry leader and educator Joy Beckerman, who is assisting with the project. "Witnessing History's exquisite focus on hemp and its promising future is precisely what this exceptionally useful crop, economic developers, our nation's farmers, and the public need."

The Seed and Fiber of Wealth is a historic opportunity for Americans to appreciate the impact of industrial hemp throughout history and today. This film will be the foremost, comprehensive, richly-illustrated documentary film account of America's fascinating journey with, and the many uses of, hemp. For more information and how to become a sponsor, visit SeedAndFiberOfWealth.com.

The Telly Awards have been honoring excellence in video and television across all screens for 41 years and Witnessing History has won a Telly Award for every one of the eight documentary films it has produced thus far. Its most recent film, "In the Declaration, all men are created equal:" Abraham Lincoln in Illinois 1830-1860, which was purposefully created to inspire unity, has been awarded 2020 Telly Awards in two categories. Witnessing History is an IRS §501(c)(3) non-profit, distinguished producer of documentary films on American history. Check them out on WitnessingHistory.org or its YouTube channel. They are broadcast on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) network affiliates all across America, as well as cable and numerous streaming channels.

Kent Masterson Brown, President of Witnessing History, is now available for interviews and press inquiries. Please contact him at (859) 608-2323 or [email protected].

Witnessing History Education Foundation is committed to providing high-quality films, premium digital content, and educational materials free of charge to broadcasters and their audiences worldwide about enduringly glorious American history.

