Award Winning Financial Advice Expert, West Point Graduate And Author Christopher Manske Releases New Book To Help Investors Prepare For A Financial Crisis

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and financial investment expert Christopher (Chris) Manske announces the release of his new book "The Prepared Investor: How to Prevent the Next Crisis from Affecting Your Financial Independence." Offering twenty specific action steps to take today, The Prepared Investor explores what tomorrow's crisis will look like and why it's important for any investor to get ready for it right now.

Over his long investing career, Christopher Manske has helped many financial insiders and industry leaders to include Wall Street analysts, retiring investment advisors, and federal judges. In his first anticipated book release, Manske targets anyone from worried investors, to finance professionals and members of the FIRE movement, to even business owners and entrepreneurs with a call-to-action to stop patterns of avoidance, passivity, and wait-and-see behavior and, ultimately, outlines how one can protect and grow their net worth in the face of major crisis. Readers of The Prepared Investor will be able to recognize the predictable signs that indicate society is behaving instinctually instead of rationally when it comes to investing. Developed by over thirty years of both military and financial service and tempered by hundreds of hours of third-party research and professional feedback, each step is an important part of the reader's journey to being financially prepared for the next disaster.

"Why do some crises affect the stock market more than others? Wall Street typically suggests that, when crisis hits, investors bide their time because someday, perhaps years later, the markets will come back. This standard approach means waiting through chaos, confusion, and even long-term loss," said Chris Manske author of The Prepared Investor. "I was compelled to write this book to tell the true story of crisis investing which is generally more proactive – and a lot more optimistic – than it seems on the surface. The Prepared Investor explains why the investing world barely reacted when a disease killed more people than all the deaths attributed to both World Wars, how a few National Guardsmen sank the entire stock market, how the secret Napoleon knew explains investors' selling behavior, and why a simple statement from particular leaders can be just as much a crisis as an airplane flying into the World Trade Center."

This factual book quotes several crisis experts including: Stephen Dubner and Steven Levitt, authors of Freakonomics; Dan Gilbert, Harvard psychologist; Dr. John Karlin and Dr. Erin Mahan from the Office of the Secretary of Defense; Pat Thomas of the Bronx Zoo; Andrew Lo, researcher at MIT studying emotions and economics; Dr. Gregory Berns from Emory University in Georgia; Steve Schlozman, author of The Zombie Autopsies and Harvard-trained MD; Josh Earnest, White House Press Secretary; Dr. R.N. Haas, a Middle East specialist from the 1990 National Security Council; Harry Samit, FBI Agent; Michael Roland, FBI Counter Terrorism Chief; John O'Neill, one of the FBI's lead al-Qaeda experts who was fired in 2001; Gerard Arpay, American Airlines Executive Vice President; and Yuval Noah Harari, author of multiple books and Oxford-educated PhD.

The Prepared Investor is available for purchase now. The hardcover retail cost is $29.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Indie Bound, Walmart and Bam! Books-A-Million. For more information, please visit: https://manskewealth.com/book/.

About Christopher Manske

Over his long investing career, Christopher Manske has helped many financial insiders and industry leaders to include Wall Street analysts, retiring investment advisors, and federal judges. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Manske has been praised, published, or quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Reader's Digest, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, and more. He was selected as a keynote speaker for the AARP and he and his team have addressed multiple companies such as Accenture and Boeing. Manske and his team have also worked directly with leaders at IBM, KPMG, GE, Microsoft, Exxon, and many others. Outside finance, Manske enjoys history and recently completed an award-winning restoration of a downtown building originally built in 1910. For more information, please visit: https://manskewealth.com/book/.

