Award Winning Firm J P Systems, Inc. Supports Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to Define COVID-19 Clinical Workflows

CLIFTON, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Systems, Inc., (JPSYS.com), is pleased to announce their award as one of the top 50 fastest growing woman owned firms for 2020 presented by the Women Presidents' Organization.

JPSys has been a completely virtual company for many years, allowing all employees to telecommute. This progressive business model meant that they needed no workflow changes when the pandemic started. They hit the ground running to serve the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) by designing and documenting workflows for Veteran COVID-19 patient care.

VA's Clinical Informatics and Data Management Office, CIDMO, in collaboration with the Emergency Management Coordination Cell (EMCC) and VHA health practitioners, have developed ten baseline COVID-19 clinical workflows. These workflows were created to establish a baseline for COVID-19 patient care from patient outreach through discharge and follow-up. The clinical workflows include: a high-level End-to-End Patient Process, Virtual Care Pre-Arrival, In-Person Pre-Arrival, Emergency Department, Inpatient, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Outpatient, Community Care, Long Term Care, and Virtual Care Follow-Up. The clinical workflows identify requirements for health data standards and informatics tools including Clinical Decision Support tools and any gaps in current tools.

The COVID-19 Clinical Workflows were developed as a rapid response effort to standardize care processes across the VA enterprise and its facilities with varying degrees of requirements for complexity. JPSYS also updated their Electronic Health Record (EHR) system's terminologies to include diagnosis codes for this new disease.

Founded in 1983, their growth accelerated in 2015 when they received a Terminology Support Services contract from the VA to provide Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) Services. They have been awarded more than $54 million dollars in contracts over the last four years. On this contract they support the VA Communications and Social Media offices. They also serve the VA's needs for the managing the Veteran's Health Information Exchange office. They provide both technical and stakeholder support for improving clinical data quality.

They specialize in enterprise Health IT technology consulting including Clinical Terminologies, Informatics, Data Standards for information exchange and Business Architecture. In 2019 JPSys expanded its Healthcare IT services to include hospitals and nonprofit organizations as well. They help commercial and non-profit healthcare providers to improve data interoperability. Current initiatives include the Vermont Oxford Network (VON), an independent worldwide network of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) that provide benchmarking data for the improvement of neonatal care. JPSys was selected to reduce the burden on members and improve confidence in the quality of neonatal care data by standardization of their data definitions for optimizing clinical data exchange (Interoperability). Upon its completion, the maps used over 15,000 concept codes from data standards such as SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, UCUM, RxNorm and HL7.

J P Systems Inc. has been a certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) since 2018. Jackie Mulrooney, President of J P Systems, states "Our healthcare IT consulting helps providers and payers with advanced Healthcare IT technologies, such as clinical terminology services, data models for Artificial Intelligence systems, and data quality improvement for providers who need to exchange clean, meaningful, reliable and usable clinical data."

J P Systems' professionals include nationally recognized experts including Computer Scientists, Executive Nurses, Pharmacists, Terminologists, Medical Informaticists, Health Systems Specialists, Data Quality Analysts, HL7 Standards Experts, Data Modelers, and IT Interoperability specialists. For more information please contact Donna Freedman at [email protected] or call 1 703 864-9247. Please visit JPSys.com to view their website.

