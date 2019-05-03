Award-Winning Florida Builder Joins Clayton Properties Group®

"We are thrilled to join Clayton Properties Group's family of builders," said Highland Homes Executive Vice President Joel Adams. "The corporate cultures of Clayton and Highland Homes are well aligned; from our first interface with the leadership team at Clayton, we knew this was the right fit for us and the right thing to do for our team members. The partnership with Clayton opens up tremendous opportunity for our team members to continue our focus on building high-quality, affordable homes in Central Florida with a strong emphasis on customer experience and market growth."

Founded in 1996 by father, Robert J. Adams, and son, Joel Adams, the family-owned home builder has built over 8,000 homes in over 200 communities throughout Central Florida. Headquartered in Lakeland, Fla., Highland Homes builds in East Polk County, Lakeland and Winter Haven, Ocala, Orlando, Sarasota and Bradenton, and Tampa Bay. The company differentiates itself by providing unparalleled levels of personalization at an affordable price point for its customers.

"Highland Homes is a natural fit for our distinguished group of builders," said Clayton Home Building Group President Keith Holdbrooks. "Like Clayton, Highland has a tradition of excellence and an intense focus on providing world class team member and customer experience. We look forward to blending the synergies between Highland and our builders by focusing on innovation and enhancing the customer experience for our home buyers."

Highland Homes was recognized as the sixth largest Tampa Bay home builder by Tampa Bay Business Journal in 2018. Additionally, the company was ranked as the 44th fastest growing, privately-owned company based in Tampa Bay in Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2018 Fast 50 Awards. In 2017, the Tampa Bay Business Journal ranked Highland Homes the 57th largest, privately-held company headquartered in Tampa Bay in the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Tampa Bay 200 List. In 2019, Highland Homes was ranked third by the Tampa Bay Business Journal in its Best Places to Work 2019 list.

Highland sold over 800 homes in 2018. The company is ranked 75th on the 2018 Builder Magazine's Builder 100 list and is projected to build approximately 980 homes in 2019.

The Clayton Properties Group business model stays consistent as they partner with world-class companies in strong growth markets that share the same goals in their culture, innovation and commitment to customer and team member experience.

The Clayton Properties Group market footprint now reaches Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Clayton Properties Group is ranked 29 on the 2018 Builder Magazine's Builder 100 list, and with the addition of Highland, is on pace to build over 7,000 homes by the end of 2019.

Highland Homes was advised by Zelman and Associates for the transaction. For more information, visit www.claytonpropertiesgroup.com or www.highlandhomes.org.

About Highland Homes

Since 1996, Highland Homes has been building new homes designed for your life in communities throughout Lakeland-Winter Haven, Tampa Bay, Bradenton-Sarasota, Greater Orlando, and Ocala, Florida. The company was founded by father and son, Robert J. and Joel Adams, who have more than 60 years of combined experience building homes in Florida and are dedicated to building homes to the highest standards for the highest level of customer satisfaction. For more information about Highland Homes, visit www.HighlandHomes.org.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse home builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing, including modular homes, manufactured homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. Clayton Properties Group is the site-built division of Clayton Home Building Group and includes Chafin Communities, Goodall Homes, Summit Homes, Oakwood Homes, Harris Doyle Homes, Highland Homes, Brohn Homes, Arbor Homes and Mungo Homes. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit www.claytonpropertiesgroup.com.

