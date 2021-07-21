Award-Winning Fort Lauderdale and Aspen PR Firm Durée & Company Launches NeuroWellness Microsite Psychedelicpr.com to Serve the Expanding Psychedelics Space

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Durée & Company, a Fort Lauderdale and Aspen full-service public relations, marketing and special events firm, is pleased to announce that it is servicing its growing NeuroWellness practice with a new microsite! An addition to the firm's original website DureeAndCompany.com, and its cannabis-focused website CannabisMarketingpr.com , the firm's psychedelics-specific site Psychedelicpr.com is dedicated to the emerging psychedelics market, and is a comprehensive source of information for prospective and existing clients.

Always at the forefront of new and emerging industries, Durée & Company created the microsite in response to this expanding practice, and the firm's growing list of clients in the psychedelics space. Psychedelics (also known as hallucinogens) are a class of psychoactive substances that produce changes in perception, mood and cognitive processes.

According to market researcher Data Bridge, the psychedelic drugs market is projected to reach $6.85 billion by 2027. As companies seek to publicize scientific findings, solidify investment opportunities and educate consumers about the many benefits of psychedelics, Durée & Company has the expertise to serve as the communications partner for psychedelics clients, so no opportunity is left to chance.

In the health and wellness marketplace, psychedelics are quickly gaining attention, from their proven results to treat the S.A.A.D. (suicide, anxiety, addiction and depression) epidemic, to the growing number of ketamine clinics in the U.S. Psychedelic drugs have now been recast as possible solutions to a range of mental health problems.

With lucrative market potential, psilocybin, LSD, ketamine and other psychedelics have recently caught the attention of startups and investors. Scientists are revisiting hallucinogens, such as psilocybin and LSD, as possible therapeutics for depression, addiction, PTSD, obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.

Durée & Company offers PR and marketing services for these newly regulated markets, including strategic public relations support, effective marketing, innovative branding, in-depth media outreach, and the development of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

"With our new Psychedelicpr.com microsite, we are pleased to provide valuable information about the booming psychedelics industry, such as FDA and DEA guidelines, scientific data, and more," said Durée Ross, Durée & Company's president and founder. "We understand how to navigate the growing NeuroWellness category, and proactively bring opportunities to our clients. With proven relationships with thought leaders, we're an established presence in this rapidly expanding community."

The firm's proven psychedelic science, psychedelic-assisted therapy and psychedelic venture capital and private equity public relations outreach has placed clients in notable media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fox News, Green Entrepreneur, Page Six, VICE, and more.

"The psychedelics industry, as it continues to evolve, has its own unique set of opportunities," said Ross. "Our team understands the need for education and anticipatory thinking, and our philosophy is always to be proactive and help guide our clients."

Durée & Company stays current on policies and innovation within the psychedelics industry, and also has access to valuable resources. With its insider tips and proven relationships, the firm is constantly finding robust ways to position its clients as the first choice for new customers, partners and media.

With a longstanding presence in the health and wellness, cannabis, lifestyle and business industries, Durée & Company has worked with some of the top psychedelics companies including Iter Investments, a venture capital firm that aims to deploy capital primarily in businesses operating in and around the burgeoning psychedelics industry; Mr. Psychedelic Law, a non-profit organization focused on using medical and spiritual research to drive responsible legal reform in Florida for psilocybins and other entheogens; Mind Army, a social movement aimed at educating, lobbying and demanding for the legal use of psychedelics to treat mental health disorders, and others.

Visit Durée & Company's Psychedelicpr.com or call 954-723-9350 to find out more about how we can evaluate your goals, build the right press campaign, and deliver smart messaging right into the hands of media. Regardless of whether you're an established or developing psychedelics company, we understand how to craft marketing messages in highly-regulated industries.

