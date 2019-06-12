Award-Winning Gulfstream G600 To Make International Paris Air Show Debut

"The European response to the G600 and the innovations it brings to business aviation has been extraordinary," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "With Gulfstream's advanced technology in the flight deck and award-winning design in the cabin, the G600 offers customers in every region a compelling combination of speed, comfort and safety."

The G600 can carry passengers nonstop from Paris to Los Angeles or Hong Kong at an average speed of Mach 0.90 in a bespoke interior. Equipped with the all-new Symmetry Flight Deck, the G600 features active control sidesticks and extensive touchscreen technology.

Gulfstream's G650ER offers a range of 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometers at Mach 0.85 and has amassed more than 90 city-pair speed records, including the fastest longest-range flight in business aviation history, a result of its high-speed, ultralong-range capability. The G650ER can fly from Paris to Singapore at Mach 0.90.

The G650ER interior, which recently earned an International Yacht & Aviation Award for Private Jet Design, features enhanced ergonomics, one-of-a-kind materials and hand-crafted furnishings. The G650ER also recently received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certification for steep-approach operations.

With more than 580 in service, the G550 has a maximum range of 6,750 nm/12,501 km and can link Paris with Tokyo at Mach 0.85.

Gulfstream's G280 is targeted toward continental operators and offers attributes of a large-cabin aircraft in a super-midsize jet. The aircraft can operate at steep-approach airports such as London City and has set city-pair speed records from Paris to New York and Paris to Abu Dhabi.

The Gulfstream Special Missions booth in the U.S. Pavilion will showcase modifications for the U.S. Navy's Telemetry Range Support Aircraft, innovations for next-generation medevac platforms and the latest in special missions aircraft design, engineering and technology. Gulfstream has more than 50 years of experience in configuring its aircraft for special missions.

