Award-winning Hiro® Sake Announces The Debut Of Hiro Single Serve Cup Sake

Hiro Sake is 100% produced in Japan where cup sake is a popular trend. Taking a cue from Japan, Carlos Arana, Marco Destefanis and Claudia Valotta, co-founders of Hiro Sake, decided to introduce single serve Hiro Sake cups to the U.S. and Australia markets to capitalize on the success of the industry award-winning Hiro Sake portfolio and expand the brand into a new market segment of single serve products. The single serve cups not only allow new consumers an easy option to try sake for the first time without committing to a full bottle, but they make it easy to take on the go, drop into a cooler, make a cocktail for two, and more.

"We developed Hiro Sake in 2011 and have seen the U.S. market grow, develop and mature in the last few years," says Carlos Arana, co-founder and CEO of Hiro Sake. "We concepted the Hiro Sake single serve cup as a way to take sake out of its niche and make it a go-to for consumers that are looking for a drink that is versatile, mixes well in cocktails, is low alcohol and gluten-free – and will allow them to take their sake on the go. It is the evolution of a market that supports single serve wine, champagne, prosecco and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and we think that cup sake is the next single serve trend."

Hiro Sake was introduced in the U.S. with Hiro Blue, a junmai ginjo sake, and Hiro Red, a ginjo sake in 720ml and 300ml bottles that are now available in 20 markets*. In 2016, the company introduced Hiro Gold, an ultra-premium sake known as Junmai Daiginjo sake and available exclusively in Duty Free and in select U.S. markets. Hiro Gold is crafted from 100% Koshi-Tanrei sake rice which is grown exclusively in the Niigata Prefecture, the premier sake producing region in Japan and the area where all Hiro Sake is brewed. Hiro Gold was recently announced as the winner of a Double Gold Medal for Best Japanese Sake at the 2019 San Francisco International Wine Competition. The brand was awarded the same Double Gold Medal in 2016. Double Gold means that the judges unanimously gave the product a gold medal.

After winning top awards year on year as best in class sake, Hiro was launched in Mexico (2015), in Canada (2016), in Japan (2018) and in the Caribbean and Australia (2019). In U.S. news, Hiro Sake LLC has expanded into two new states and has appointed new distributors in those markets: Bio Spirits USA, LLC in Illinois; Best Brands, Inc. in Tennessee.

Suggested Retail Pricing for Hiro Sake: Hiro Gold - $99.99 (15% alc./vol.; 720ml); Hiro Red $29.99 720ml/$15.99 300ml; Hiro Blue - $39.99 720ml/$19.99 300ml.

ABOUT HIRO SAKE

Hiro Sake is premium Japanese sake brewed in the Niigata Prefecture, the premiere sake-producing region of Japan. Hiro offers Hiro Red (junmai), Hiro Blue (junmai ginjo) and the ultra-premium Hiro Gold (Junmai Daiginjo). In 2011 Hiro's Toji (Sake Master) was awarded first prize in a Japanese national sake competition, regarded as one of the most important sake competitions in the world. Hiro is imported by Hiro Sake USA in Manhasset, NY. More information about the company can be found at www.hirosake.com, on Facebook, on Twitter @hiro_sake and on Instagram @Tryhirosake.

*Hiro Blue and Hiro Red are available in these U.S. markets: AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IL, MD, MA, NC, NJ, NY, NV, OH, SC, TN, UT and TX.

SOURCE Hiro Sake