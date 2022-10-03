AWARD-WINNING HISTORICAL NOVELIST HAL GERSHOWITZ MOVES POLITICAL COMMENTARY TO SUBSTACK

Bringing his 13-year weekly online column, "Of Thee I Sing 1776" directly to subscribers via Substack, along with new, exclusive content to paid subscribers.

PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online political column Of Thee I Sing 1776, written by award-winning historical novelist Hal Gershowitz, will now be released weekly via Substack, with the option to become a premium subscriber and receive exclusive benefits. The column, which now reaches over 10,000 subscribers a week, has enjoyed praise from both ends of the political spectrum, including former Senator Barbara Boxer and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens.

Currently unaffiliated with any political party, Gershowitz, who was a life-long Republican, plans to continue delivering his thorough, well-reasoned, commentary on present day national and international issues to his growing audience. In addition to his weekly free column, a paid premium subscription will be available for $5 a month, which will include his new eBook, "Essays For Our Time," a compilation of all of his essays of the past year, as well as an annual ebook of each year's essays going forward, and exclusive access to all upcoming weekly podcasts, featuring conversations with other readers and special guests.

"When I started writing this column 13 years ago, it went to a relatively small group of people and I never anticipated the kind of growth that has taken off in the past year," said Gershowitz. "I'm passionate about our country, and the topics about which I write, and I hope to continue providing thought-provoking commentary and encouraging fruitful discussion around the days' most relevant issues through my column and this added outreach. I firmly believe America's best days are ahead, as long as the leadership of the nation, whether of the left or the right, remain true to our founding principles."

Of Thee I Sing 1776 has now launched on Substack for free, and can be accessed at oftheeising1776.substack.com. To become a paid premium subscriber on Substack for $5/month, go to oftheeising1776.substack.com/subscribe .

About Hal Gershowitz:

Previously a life-long Republican, Gershowitz is now politically unaffiliated, and his comments expressed in over 500 published editorial columns to date have presented both praise and criticism regardless of which party is in power. Gershowitz is an award-winning author of historical fiction, focusing on major events of the 20th and 21st centuries, including Remember This Dream, Heirs of Eden, The Eden Legacy, and Cry Eden. Gershowitz, a graduate of University of Maryland, has also been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from the Catholic Theological Union (CTU), the largest Catholic graduate school of theology in North America. Gershowitz was also appointed to the governing council of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum by both Republican President George H.W. Bush and Democratic President Bill Clinton. Additionally, Gershowitz is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Anti-Defamation League.

