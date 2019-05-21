Award-Winning Indie Film 'Find Me' to Be Released to Public Audiences May 31

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning and critically acclaimed indie feature film Find Me is directed by, written by and stars Tom Huang as an emotionally wounded accountant who breaks free from the drudgery of his routine existence to search for a missing co-worker, taking him to stunning landscapes in national parks like Zion, Yosemite and Death Valley.

Divorced and struggling to find meaning in life, Huang's character follows a trail of clues left behind by his friend. On his journey, he encounters a diverse cast of characters along the way. "It's a classic boy chases girl story," said Huang, "but it's also a mystery with an unexpected twist for the ending."

While the outdoor industry endeavors to connect with more people and increase its awareness of issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, this film is particularly relevant now. It features multi-ethnic characters and their stories of how they've connected to the outdoors. One such character is Amelia, whose sister "kidnapped" her to backpack in Yosemite, hooking her on the outdoors. Also in the film, Jordan, who travels from Chicago to work in Death Valley, having been inspired to see the millions of stars not visible in the big city.

"The film has a very diverse cast, which is how I see America," said Huang. "The incredibly positive and emotional responses we've received at screenings across the nation from audiences of all backgrounds made us realize we really had something here," It's a movie about losing yourself and then finding yourself by connecting to nature.

The film has another goal: getting people to take that first step to the outdoors. "People always talk about getting out to see nature, but most never make it," Huang explained. "I wanted to show audiences it's not difficult to see amazing things in national parks, you just need to get out and do it." Huang hopes his film will inspire all people to experience the outdoors—and to enjoy and protect the nation's national parks as well.

Huang was inspired to make the film while hiking in the Narrows at Zion National Park in Utah, which requires traversing through the low-level Virgin River as it cuts a path through a magnificent slot canyon. "I was hiking through the Narrows, staring up in wonder at these amazing, towering red rock canyon walls, and I thought, you know, I want to make a movie about this where people point at the screen and say, 'I want to go there.'"

Find Me will be released to the public in Los Angeles during a weeklong run at Laemmle's Music Hall theater in Beverly Hills, and worldwide on Video-on-Demand (VOD) on amazon.com starting May 31, 2019.

The film has just finished its film festival run, playing to sold-out screenings across the U.S., winning more than a half dozen awards and honors, including Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, and Audience Awards, as well as a nomination for Best Feature Film at the Utah Film Festival. Find Me has garnered rave reports from film critics nationwide. The Chicago Reader called it a "strikingly original road movie." Pamela Powell of Reel Honest Reviews wrote, "Find Me is a funny, uniquely charming, and gorgeous film … it's a meaningful and poignant film with life lessons that will make you sigh and even shed a few tears."

Find Me stars Huang, along with Sara Amini (Future Man), Krizia Bajos, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve). The film has played at over a dozen film festivals, earning awards and critical acclaim, including Closing Night Film honors in Oregon and Washington, D.C. The film will be distributed by Indie Rights Movies, and after its initial VOD release on Amazon, it will be available on other major VOD platforms (iTunes, Google Play, etc). More info on the film and a trailer can be found at findmethefilm.com.

Tom Huang is an award-winning writer and director based in Los Angeles. His last feature film, Why Am I Doing This? also won multiple Best Feature Film festival awards, as well as the Director's New Vision Award from the Cinequest Film Festival. He is a Film Independent Screenwriting Fellow and has also been a staff writer on multiple network TV sitcoms.

