Award-winning Journalist and Public Relations Counselor, Lucas Seiler, Launches "Propulsion PR"

CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Propulsion PR, a full-service, fully integrated communications agency has opened its doors, providing a range of services across industry sectors to take emerging brands national and amplify businesses that have important stories to tell by thinking critically about their business and proactively discover solutions that result in a measurable, lasting impact.

Lucas Seiler, Founder of Propulsion PR

Lucas Seiler is Propulsion PR's founder. An award-winning journalist, he has served as an anchor/reporter, producer, videographer and writer for NBC affiliates across the U.S. Before launching Propulsion PR, he worked in public relations and investor relations in LA, Miami and Chicago where he managed legal/professional services clients, design/construction, lifestyle/luxury destinations, tech/AI start-ups and public affairs campaigns that consistently resulted in top-tier media placements, and most importantly, more business for clients. He has led campaigns for organizations such as The Florida Bar, crisis management for Fortune 500 companies like Walmart, and helped one of the country's top aviation law firms hold Boeing accountable for its recent airline disasters through proactive public relations initiatives.

"Whether we're rebranding a neighborhood, drawing attention to a new brand, or promoting a new development, Propulsion PR helps clients leave a solid footprint in their community," said Seiler. "Through positive news stories, video production, social media and compelling marketing content, our Chicago-based boutique communications agency helps clients build their brand with captivating storytelling and marketing strategies that attract more dollars to support their bottom line. Every single company has a vital story to tell: its own – and it's our job to find the appropriate avenue to communicate it and explain why someone would want to do business with you, partner with you, or start a career with you."

Propulsion PR, operates at the same speed as a newsroom channels information and with the mindset of a true journalist who knows the ins and outs of the business. Seiler is known for delivering rapid client communication, an authentic approach to media relations and influencer relations as well as creative social media management and video production – all core elements of Propulsion's identity. The practice was established in a way that, no matter the unforeseen circumstance or crisis, can function appropriately and effectively. And, unlike other PR firms, each account is run directly by seasoned pros in both journalism and public relations.

Cristina Pfeffer, also a veteran journalist and formerly a public affairs manager for one of the largest government agencies in Colorado, also joins Propulsion PR as Vice President. She brings with her vast experience in marketing and social media management, navigating one of the country's most renowned retirement communities through the COVID-19 crisis. Pfeffer and Seiler also served together as co-anchors of a nightly news program for an NBC affiliate, producing the show in unison to share accurate and impactful stories with the community.

Propulsion PR is also a champion for change agent nonprofits, representing organizations involved in empowering LGBTQ people, HIV/AIDS funding/research and women's issues – pro bono.

