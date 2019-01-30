Award-Winning Journalist and Publicist Releases New Book, 'Tao of PR,' Bringing Tactics From Sun Tzu's 'Art of War' to PR

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning journalist and publicist, Mark Macias, has published a new book - "Tao of PR" - which takes tactics from Sun Tzu's, "Art of War," and applies them to PR and crisis communications.

The "Tao of PR" takes the famous Chinese military treatise from the fifth century BC and repositions these war strategies for a modern-day strategic communications plan.

Macias PR

Macias said his book lays out messaging and crisis communications tactics that can help entrepreneurs or business owners trying to get their story told with the media.

The overarching themes of the "Tao of PR" include: I - Laying Plans; II - Waging War; III - Positioning; IV - Forces - Strengths and Weaknesses; V - Engaging the Force; VI - Adaptability; VII - Moving the Force; VIII - Situational Positioning; IX - The Attack; X - Spies and Advocates.

Chapter 8 - Situational Positioning - gives guidance on how to deal with reporters in friendly and combative situations, while Chapter 10 - Spies and Advocates - reveals 10 Defensive Decrees that can help any crisis communications situation.

"The media is a complicated landscape, especially in this ever-evolving news cycle," said Macias. "You can't approach BuzzFeed, the 'Today' Show or the Wall Street Journal in a similar fashion. The way a story is positioned and how that message is framed will influence whether the story gains traction. The 'Tao of PR' takes readers through these steps, tactics, and approaches that can help all entrepreneurs better craft the message and reinforce the brand."

Macias said he learned many of these strategies during his time as an Executive Producer with NBC and Senior Producer with CBS in New York.

As a journalist, Macias was nominated for five Emmys in the categories: News & Public Affairs, Features, Business/Consumer, Documentary Programming, Religious Programming. He won an Emmy in News & Public Affairs.

Today, Macias runs the tech and healthcare PR firm, MACIAS PR, which was named the 2017 and 2018 Strategic PR Firm of the Year by industry peers. In 2015, 2016 and 2017, Finance Monthly named MACIAS PR the Financial PR Firm of the Year based on their media deliverables, expertise, and innovation in PR.

Macias said the most successful media strategies contain multiple elements: a great narrative; universal appeal; telescopic aim, urgency; and a solution. "The Tao of PR" reveals how to create, develop and execute these strategies for any media campaign.

"We leverage all of these elements when it comes to launching a media campaign," said Macias. "We apply journalism, programming strategy and insider approaches for every media campaign we run. It's one of the reasons why our clients have appeared in the biggest and most influential publications."

MACIAS PR has run branding, media and crisis campaigns for tech and healthcare organizations, financial groups, nonprofit organizations, politicians and trade organizations. The firm is based in New York City.

The "Tao of PR" can be purchased on Amazon. Brand managers and reporters can receive a free copy of the book by emailing mmm@maciaspr.com - and requesting "Tao of PR."

