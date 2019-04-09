Award-Winning Journalist Lara Logan Tapped By Sinclair Broadcast Group To Become Special Correspondent

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced the hiring of award-winning journalist and war correspondent Lara Logan. Logan joins Sinclair as a Special Correspondent and will focus her reports on the US-Mexico border.

"This is an opportunity to understand first-hand what's really happening along the border," said Logan. "As everyone knows, it's a story of great consequence that touches all of us, and I take my responsibilities as a journalist very seriously, as always."



A native of Durban, South Africa, Logan spent the past 16 years working for CBS News and 60 Minutes. Her reporting from the frontlines in Iraq and Afghanistan has earned her a place among the most respected war correspondents of her generation.

A journalist who heads straight into hostile places not for spectacle but for the sake of our understanding the real issues of our time, Logan is an insightful interpreter of current events and a fearless interviewer, asking tough questions of today's most powerful people.

She has reported from nearly every continent on the planet, embedding with the Taliban in Afghanistan, traveling to Liberia at the height of the Ebola outbreak, uncovering wreckage of Super 6-1, the helicopter made famous in Black Hawk Down, on the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia, and venturing into Tanzania's Gombe Forest with Jane Goodall. She was also working for 60 Minutes in Egypt the night longtime President Hosni Mubarak stepped down.

It was during this latter assignment that Logan experienced a hardship that few in her profession have had to face. While on the ground in Cairo's Tahrir Square, Logan was brutally gang-raped and beaten by a mob of violent protestors. She narrowly escaped with her life and returned to work within three months, resuming her groundbreaking reporting from some of the most dangerous locations around the world. She has also used her platform to become an outspoken champion for other survivors of sexual assault.

"Lara is a resilient force who represents the best of our industry, and we are beyond thrilled to have her join our award-winning news team," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President of News. "Her commitment to serious, impactful journalism and her ability to effectively report on some of the most consequential stories in the world makes her a welcomed addition to Sinclair. We know that our viewers will value the nuance and integrity she brings to her job," he added.

Logan has been honored with nearly every top award in the industry, including multiple Emmys, Edward R. Murrow Awards, the Overseas Press Club Award, and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, widely considered broadcast journalism's equivalent of the Pulitzer.

This 90-day assignment focused on the border begins on May 1 and will produce two news segments each week.

