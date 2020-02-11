Award-Winning "JUMP SHOT" Documentary, Executive Produced By Stephen Curry, Announces Special One-Night Theatrical Release

Introducing his never before seen 'leaping one-hander' to the masses on a national level, Kenny quickly grew to be a fan favorite while leading his Wyoming Cowboys to the NCAA Championship in Madison Square Garden in 1943. But after serving his country in WW2 and playing in an unstable, emerging league now known as the NBA, Kenny disappeared into the Alaskan wilderness only to be forgotten by the sport he helped pioneer. Now, nearly sixty years later, the multitude of people he has touched along the way have forced Kenny's humble reemergence. Kenny was not only an NBA pioneer, but also a coach, high school teacher, champion for female athletes, marine, true cowboy and homesteader in the Alaskan frontier, a father, husband, and man of faith.

The documentary features intimate interviews with a host of basketball legends including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Lou Carnesecca, Kiki Vandeweghe, and many more.

"Ever since I picked up a basketball, the jump shot was second nature to me," says executive producer and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. "Learning the history of where the art of the jump shot came from, who introduced it to the game, and how it changed the game, was incredibly intriguing. Even more importantly, learning about the person that Kenny was, and what he stood for, was very inspirational. He was a selfless, special person that had the right perspective about life. The film not only explores his impact on the game, but his calling and all the different places that took him, whether it was serving in the military, or playing in the NBA, or being with his family. There's so many people like myself that don't know Kenny Sailors, and I'm proud to help share his story with the world."

"Kenny played an instrumental role in developing, pioneering, and popularizing what we now know as the modern-day jump shot, which has become the primary offensive weapon in basketball," says director Jacob Hamilton. "But, like most people, I had never heard the name Kenny Sailors. He is a man who defined the game basketball with its greatest innovation, but when you sit down and have a real conversation with him, you'll quickly come to the conclusion that the game never defined who he was. He was a family man, community leader, military veteran, and an advocate for female athletes. Those were what he was most proud of. My hope is that this film celebrates the life of an extraordinary man that people of all ages, backgrounds, upbringings can admire and also inspires audiences to explore what the most important things in their lives are."

Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing added: "We are so excited to bring people together in cinemas to share in the life story of Kenny Sailors. Whether you are a basketball fan or not, understanding the impact Sailors had on the game and in his community will inspire us all."

The April 2 event will include exclusive programming from Curry, director Jacob Hamilton, and other special guests. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from https://tickets.jumpshotmovie.com .

JUMP SHOT made its world premiere at SXSW and has won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary at deadCENTER Film Festival and the Audience Award at Heartland International Film Festival and Hill Country Film Festival.

JUMP SHOT is directed by Hamilton, executive produced by Stephen Curry, Jim Hamilton, Dave Beathard, Melissa Neugebauer, Ryan Munson, and Brenda Robinson and produced by Russell Wayne Groves, Jacob Hamilton, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith, Ty Clark, Mary Beth Minnis, Andrew Lee and Unanimous Media.

Run Time: 79 minutes

Rating: Not Yet Rated, Treat as PG

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: https://youtu.be/j163io48sdg

ABOUT JUMP SHOT

JUMP SHOT uncovers the inspiring true story of Kenny Sailors, the developer of the modern day jump shot in basketball. Introducing his never before seen 'leaping one-hander' to the masses on a national level, Kenny quickly grew to be a fan favorite while leading his Wyoming Cowboys to the Collegiate National Championship in Madison Square Garden in 1943. But after playing on several losing teams in an unstable, emerging league now known as the NBA, Kenny disappeared into the Alaskan wilderness only to be forgotten by the sport he helped pioneer. Now, nearly sixty years later, the multitude of people he has touched along the way have forced Kenny's humble reemergence.

About Aspiration Entertainment

Aspiration Entertainment markets and distributes films, docs, and shows to smart, spiritual, and social good audiences. Over the past decade, working with major studios and independents, Aspiration's team supported WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?, FREE SOLO, DARK WATERS, THE TREE OF LIFE, THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON, CALVARY, and LAST DAYS IN THE DESERT and many others.

About Unanimous Media

Unanimous Media develops and produces premium television, film and digital content with an emphasis on family, faith and sports themes. Founded by NBA superstar Stephen Curry and business partners Jeron Smith (CEO) and Erick Peyton (CCO), Unanimous strives to encourage, empower and uplift audiences through a variety of diverse narratives. Using storytelling as a powerful tool, Unanimous further expands Curry's vision to inspire people around the world.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialised content to over 8,000 cinemas in more than 120 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Les Misérables: The Staged Concert), iconic moments (Monty Python's Life of Brian 40th Anniversary, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2, Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest) and contemporary music sensations (BTS' BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, Gorillaz: REJECT FALSE ICONS, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams).

Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com .

