Award-Winning K-Cosmeceutical Leader Launches Dermafirm Skincare Entrepreneurship Series for Estheticians

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermafirm USA—an award-winning K-cosmeceutical company and leader of the Healthy Skincare Movement— has officially launched the Dermafirm Skincare Entrepreneurship Series for Estheticians. This event is designed to share industry knowledge and provide a network of resources to struggling estheticians amidst the pandemic. Key guest speakers include Massachusetts based master esthetician and product developer Lana Ivanov, as well as celebrity esthetician and educator Antoinette Haddad, as they share their insight on turning a global crisis into new opportunities. Throughout the event, participating estheticians will learn strategies from a variety of industry leaders based on their own personal experiences in adapting to meet changing client demands. The Dermafirm Skincare Entrepreneurship Series for Estheticians will take place on January 11, 2021. To further support estheticians, Dermafirm will be offering their highest discount of 2021 up to 72 hours after the event. To learn more about the upcoming event click here.

Dermafirm USA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dermafirm USA)

"We decided to take an extra step forward early on in the pandemic after seeing all of the challenges that estheticians were facing. By extending our partnership benefits, we created additional levels of support to specifically help estheticians adapt their business models around the COVID crisis," explained Dermafirm Vice President of Sales and Operations, Robert Park. Lana Ivanov was one of the estheticians that benefited from Dermafirm's extended benefits. She expressed her initial business challenges by stating "I found myself struggling to make ends meet as COVID protocols forced my esthetician practice to shut down. After being a Dermafirm partner for over a year, I was able to expand bigger opportunities nationally by connecting with clients at home." At the beginning of the pandemic, Ivanov capitalized on the expanded partnership opportunities and shifted her model to include selling Dermafirm products D2C (direct to consumer). As the COVID shutdown limited clientele to their own homes, increasing online shopping in turn, Dermafirm's drop shipping option (free direct shipping to customers) for professional partners became key for keeping Ivanov's current clientele, as well as expanding to selling to clients nationwide.

In addition to Ivanov, celebrity esthetician Antoinette Haddad will discuss how leveraging Dermafirm's partnership benefits has allowed her business to thrive during uncertain times. As a mentor, educator, and advisor in the esthetician community, Haddad will discuss how Dermafirm's 1:1 strategy sessions have aided in her success, as well as the successes of her students. With over 30 years of hands-on experience in esthetics, Haddad will share how to generate quick outcomes and strengthen customers relationships by utilizing innovative skincare services.

On January 11 from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Dermafirm's exclusive virtual event for skincare professionals looking to grow their businesses amidst the pandemic will take place. Robert Park will lead the discussion along with Lana Ivanov, Antoinette Haddad, and other key industry speakers, as they share their insight and tips for succeeding as an esthetician in the face of COVID. For more information or to register for this free event visit Dermafirm's website.

ABOUT Dermafirm USA

Dermafirm USA Inc. is the North American arm of Dermafirm, Inc., the South Korean cosmeceutical company known for its comprehensive research and development, as well as the technology-driven, proprietary formulations behind their award-winning products. Dermafirm was established in 2002 to make advanced cosmetics using the highest quality ingredients in their own research lab. Medical grade to at-home use products are used in 3,000 clinics and hospitals throughout Korea and by consumers. With rapid sales growth annually and global market expansion, their products are available in over 20 countries.

ABOUT Lana Ivanov

Lana Ivanov is a global skincare expert with more than ten years of experience. As a formulator, licensed Master Aesthetician, educator, and successful spa owner, Ivanov is redefining the skincare market. With special training in microblading, permanent makeup, microdermabrasion, diode laser treatment, and chemical peels, as well as a paramedical license in aesthetics, Ivanov utilizes advanced skincare techniques to provide cutting-edge skincare services to her clients. Ivanov's business also offers exclusive training for breaking into the skincare industry. To learn more about Lana Ivanov visit her website .

ABOUT Antoinette Haddad

Antoinette Haddad is a medical celebrity esthetician and educator with over 30 years of hands-on experience in esthetics. As a health and well-being enthusiast she enjoys teaching others how to be confident in their skin. Her specialties include performing pre-and post-plastic surgery treatments and demonstration, VelaShape body treatments and demonstration, dermabrasion, laser hair removal, chemical peels, HydraFacial, oxygen, facials, waxing, eyebrow styling, airbrush makeup, and makeup artistry. Read more about Antoinette Haddad by clicking here .

Media Contact:

Christopher Durgham

[email protected]

781-697-7117

SOURCE Dermafirm USA

Related Links

https://dermafirmusa.com/

