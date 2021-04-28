Award-Winning Luxury Skincare Brand Augustinus Bader Is Voted “The Greatest Skincare Of All Time”

"We are incredibly honored to have been recognized by the beauty industry as the number one skincare product of all time.⁠⁠ As a young, science-backed brand, we are humbled by this recognition from the industry's chief experts and leaders. It's a testament to our science-first approach to skincare," shares Charles Rosier, CEO and Co-Founder of Augustinus Bader.

Key insights from the panel found that "clean" is a definite truth of today. Over 25 percent of the top 100 products named met the definition of clean as established by a major retailer — but the largest vote getters were Augustinus Bader's The Cream and The Rich Cream. As a relative newcomer to the skincare scene, the brand has established itself as a force through its best-in-class product performance. Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, sales tripled in 2020, from $24 million in 2019 before to $70 million in 2020.

"It does what it says it's going to do," noted one panelist.

The Augustinus Bader line launched in 2018 with these two next-generation creams backed by the highest caliber of applied science in the industry and powered by Professor Bader's patented TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex), a skincare technology backed by over 30 years of research in cellular repair and his deep understanding of stem cell biology, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Smart and adaptive, TFC8® supports the skin's natural processes of renewal and turns potent base formulations into adaptive skincare that works with your body and can address individualized concerns for all skin types.

Augustinus Bader formulas range between $38 and $265, and can be purchased at augustinusbader.com , with select formulas now available at goop.com and sephora.com.

About Augustinus Bader

Professor Augustinus Bader is a world-leader in stem cell technology and tissue engineering and a doctor of regenerative medicine. He has published over 180 peer-reviewed papers and is currently the director of Cell Techniques and Applied Stem Cell Biology at The University of Leipzig.

The German-born Professor has spent over 30 years developing technologies that activate and harness the human body's capacity to heal, and the reawakening of cells that become dormant due to aging or trauma. In 2008, Professor Bader developed a groundbreaking Wound Gel that promotes the natural repair of third-degree burns without surgery or skin grafts. The gel functions by carrying a set of healing signals to the site of an injury, which, in turn, catalyzes a response from damaged skin cells and facilitates an expedited, automated restoration process.

