Award-winning Medallia CX and EX Software Now Available on KSA Servers

Medallia is equipped with the most comprehensive capabilities for capturing feedback and experience signals wherever customers are interacting, including email, social, digital web and in-app, conversational messaging, and connected devices. And, when combined with operational and transactional data fed into Medallia, organizations can understand every touchpoint along every customer journey.

In addition, New Metrics brings state-of-the-art capabilities being the region's leading Experience Management consulting firm with a solid track record supporting clients in government and the private sector with their customer-centric transformation.

"At New Metrics, we put into use our consulting, technology, and execution hats to offer a differentiated value in the fields of Experience Management and Digital Transformation," said Mohamad El-Hinnawi, Partner and Practice Leader for Experience Management and Digital Transformation at New Metrics.

"Going the extra mile by being fully invested in having Medallia hosted in servers in the Kingdom, Medallia and New Metrics are changing the game for Saudi entities, by offering a fully compliant cloud technology as well as a local a regional consulting excellence."

Medallia's two flagship products, Medallia Experience Cloud and Medallia Athena (AI and Machine Learning engine) are sold in the region by New Metrics and supported by award-winning professional services, where the New Metrics team brings in second to none capabilities in Customer, Employee, Brand and Product experience, that maximize the value from both the technology and the consulting outputs.

About New Metrics

New Metrics is a leading experience management consultancy with a presence across the EMEA region, dedicated to future-proofing companies through people-centric transformations, data analytics, and employee enablement around four key strategic verticals: Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Brand and Product Experience, and Organizational Transformation. New Metrics' mission is to provide companies with tangible ways to create impact, empowered by the latest research, technology, and experimentation. For more information, visit https://www.newmetrics.net/.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company's award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

