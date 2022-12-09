Award Winning Minority-Owned IT Solutions and Services Company for the Federal Government, Arch Systems LLC, Welcomes a Celebrated Senior Former Federal Executive as New President and Chief Innovation Officer: Mr. Bajinder Paul

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Systems enthusiastically welcomes Mr. Bajinder Paul as the company's new President and Chief Innovation Officer. Holding key leadership positions in the Senior Executive Service (SES) as a CIO and Deputy CIO across multiple federal agencies for 25+ years, Mr. Paul provided government-wide strategic and operational leadership in large, complex IT organizations, programs, and infrastructure, while building a solid reputation as an agent of change. An Elite Inc. 5000 awardee, Arch Systems is a unique small business that provides IT services and modernization to the U.S. federal government.

Former Senior Federal Executive makes an Inspirational Move to a Minority-Owned Innovative Small Business.

"Arch is extremely excited and honored with Mr. Paul's decision to join our small business," said Vini Ehsan, CEO of Arch Systems. "His guiding light, clear vision, and transformative ideas will pave the way for the next phase of our growth. This is an inspirational move for other senior executives in the government as they recognize the enormous capabilities of small businesses in the country."

"Arch has won several innovations awards for work on their federal government contracts," said Mr. Paul. "As a small business, the spirit to innovate is something I truly admire at Arch. I firmly believe their impressive commitment to providing business value-driven solutions and services, along with the company's focus on customer experience in its delivery of services, is precisely the type of leadership that the federal government can benefit from. This is the main reason why I decided to leverage my skills and experience as part of the Arch team."

Over Two Decades of Service and Leadership – Mr. Bajinder Paul

Mr. Paul has a proven track record as a seasoned IT leader in all aspects of information technology including software development, program and project management, IT infrastructure, cloud-based transformations, enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, multi-disciplinary workforce, IT acquisition, and budget oversight. He has consistently held positions with increasing strategic, managerial, operational, and technical leadership challenges, creating revolutionary impacts on both national and global missions.

Mr. Paul has been nationally recognized for his efforts as the recipient of the Fed 100 award in 2008 and 2011, acknowledging the top 100 IT executives from the federal government and industry who demonstrate the greatest impacts on IT. He is also a recipient of the National CIO

Achievement Award from 2011 and has served as an Adjunct Professor at Howard University and Georgetown University. Mr. Paul has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornel University and earned a Master of Science Degree in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University.

"One of the primary reasons for my successful leadership in delivering transformational services to the American public was the groundbreaking thinking provided by small businesses," said Mr. Paul. "I have gravitated toward small businesses during my federal tenure, and now, after retiring from the government, I was naturally steered towards a revolutionary small business. I will help them solve federal business challenges using technology as an enabler, while also fostering effective partnerships in Arch Systems' efforts to modernize and strengthen customer experiences in a manner consistent with the company's ongoing culture of ethnic diversity."

About Arch Systems LLC

Arch Systems is a minority woman-owned, HUB Zone-certified small business that provides digital transformation and IT solutions/services for multiple U.S. Government agencies. Arch professionals conceive, analyze, develop, and implement optimal solutions for a wide variety of challenging business and technical needs, while valuing diversity and inclusion. Arch also proudly promotes the directives outlined in Executive Order #13985, Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government, by identifying, recruiting, and training individuals from underserved communities across the country. Learn more about Arch at: www.archsystemsinc.com.

