Award-Winning NRPR Group Celebrates Seventh Year of Successfully Reimagining the Art of Public Relations with Unprecedented Growth

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NRPR Group , Inc. (NRPR), the award-winning public relations agency headquartered in the heart of Beverly Hills, today proudly celebrates its seventh successful year of reimagining and redefining how the art of public relations is done in the modern era. Throughout its history, NRPR Group, the "agency of the future," has set new standards for client representation, media relations, industry participation and dynamic, strategic storytelling. The team's tireless commitment to their clients, their industry and each other has not only churned out consistent results, growth and achievement year over year — it has enabled them to thrive through one of the most uncertain time periods in recent memory. Because of that collaborative effort, NRPR Group celebrates its seventh anniversary with a client count of 58 and project count of 29, in total over 7 years, alongside 11 new award wins to total 55, and two new industry-disruptive business arms: NRPR Productions and NRPR Business Pro (Biz Pro™).

"When I started NRPR Group in 2014, it was with a sense of excitement and trepidation as I left a successful career at a PR agency after building a strong reputation. I knew that I had the skills, and with the right people, I could create a Dream Team and really deliver strategic PR and integrated marketing services to clients in a highly effective way," said Nicole Rodrigues, CEO and founder of NRPR Group. "I feel a sense of pride and accomplishment with all we have achieved while thoughtfully growing the agency. I am proud of my team of skilled writers, communicators, problem-solvers, and thinkers who understand the value of building strong client relationships and continue to build long-lasting ties between clients, brands, the media, and influencers. We have surpassed many of the goals I originally set and continue to serve clients with new services such as NRPR Productions and NRPR Business Productions, and the PR industry with the PRfect Pitch podcast."