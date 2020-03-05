Award-Winning Ocean House Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of Its Historic Rebuild With A Benefit To The Watch Hill Conservancy

WATCH HILL, R.I., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on the bluffs of scenic Watch Hill, Rhode Island stands the Forbes triple Five-Star Ocean House, the internationally acclaimed Relais & Châteaux resort that will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its historic rebuild with a property-wide event on Saturday, June 27. Titled "Watch Hill Through the Decades," all proceeds of the event will benefit The Watch Hill Conservancy, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of Napatree Point and downtown Watch Hill.

Originally built just after the Civil War as a gilded, New England haven, Ocean House reopened its doors in June 2010 after a $140 million rebuild. More than 5,000 artifacts were saved to honorably recreate one of the most notable historic hotel projects in North America.

Ocean House is known as one of the 13 "most luxurious hotels in the world" as described by Forbes Travel Guide. Guests can enjoy dazzling views of the Atlantic Ocean, Montauk and Block Island from the resort, which includes 49 spacious guestrooms and 20 signature suites. Other resort amenities include the Five-Star COAST fine-dining restaurant; lively programming such as the Veuve Clicquot Secret Garden and Fondue Village; the Five-Star OH! Spa; culinary and wine classes in the Center for Wine and Culinary Arts; a 250-piece original art collection; croquet classes, beach services, art gallery events and complimentary usage of the resort's Mercedes-Benz automobiles.

"Ocean House's 10-year anniversary is a celebration of our commitment to the lasting relationships we have forged with our guests and local community," states Daniel Hostettler, President and Group Managing Director of Ocean House Management.

The June 27 gala will be held at Ocean House as a property-wide celebration with live music, entertainment, food and open bar. Tickets can be purchased through The Watch Hill Conservancy (thewatchhillconservancy.org). Tickets go on sale April 20, 2020.

For individuals interested in the history of Ocean House and the Watch Hill area, the book, "A Sense of Place: The History of Ocean House" is available for purchase online at https://www.oceanhouseri.com/boutique/shop-online

