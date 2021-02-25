Award-winning Ojai Valley Inn Re-Opens, Debuting $5-Million Dollar Renovation Of Spa Ojai And Luxury Spa Penthouse Suites

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the top hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure , especially in light of the challenges of the past year," says Chris Kandziora, General Manager. "As part of our commitment to being a premier getaway destination in California, we took time during the resort's temporary closure to completely renovate several areas of the property. We are proud to debut a new, modern luxury inspired design for Spa Ojai and the Spa Penthouse Suites. We look forward to welcoming guests back to the resort to experience the Inn's warm hospitality amidst these reimagined settings."

Relax, Renew, Repeat: Spa Ojai Debuts New Look & Renewed Focus on Sustainability

Spa Ojai, the award-winning 31,000 square-foot spa, is at the epicenter of Ojai Valley Inn's renovation. Spa Ojai's new look spans all twenty-four treatment rooms, public spaces and two luxurious penthouse guest suites. Additionally, the spa introduces impactful therapies and sustainability initiatives from the hotel's Director of Wellness & Sustainability, with guest touchpoints that chart new territory in the luxury spa space.

Spa Ojai introduces a new, technology and sustainability-forward design for a world-class spa experience in the heart of Southern California's wellness mecca. Guests at the new Spa Ojai will pass through a tranquil courtyard with a running fountain before entering the iconic spa. Once indoors, visitors will find new luxury lockers, new flooring, tiling, and lighting throughout the space for a relaxing, peaceful environment. New vanity stations and additional shower space also contribute to the enhanced experience, as well as a dedicated quiet room on the women's side and a new cold plunge on the men's side. Guests will also be able to enjoy a newly expanded serenity lounge upstairs, with soft, cozy-chic furnishings to complement the warmth of the space.

"The enhancements introduced at Spa Ojai will offer our guests an inviting, seamless and private spa experience, from the moment they step foot on property," says Kate Morrison, Ojai Valley Inn's Director of Sustainability and Wellness. "Over the course of the past year, we have been focused on making physical updates to our iconic spa to enhance the overall Spa Ojai experience with the latest in technology and design, from locker room enhancements to infrared saunas and outdoor showers."

The spa was given a fresh look with the help of LA design firm Amber Interiors, who furnished the entire space to look and feel like the firm's well-known laid-back California aesthetic.

Beginning today, Spa Ojai will also reintroduce its signature Kuyam experience for individuals and small, private groups. The Kuyam, a Chumash Native American Indian word meaning "a place to rest together," is a unique detoxifying experience that combines therapeutic, self-applied desert clay with essential oils; intense dry heat; and inhalation therapy in a sauna-like environment.

A Suite Escape in Southern California's Shangri-La

Ojai Valley Inn also presents its newly renovated Spa Penthouse Suites that sit above Spa Ojai. The $2 million redesign, orchestrated by BAR Architects' renowned Director of Interiors Tim Hepworth and interior designer Alexa d'Argencé, draws inspiration from the magical setting of Ojai to create two havens for wellness-seeking guests looking for a relaxing and rejuvenating getaway.

The Sunset and Moonrise Penthouse Suites are each 1,500 square-foot, two-bedroom accommodations with sweeping views of the surrounding valley and ample private outdoor space. Inspired design touches include handmade wool rugs and hardwood flooring; artwork by Tricia Strickfaden and Peter Zaleski; bathrooms with Carrara marble finishes; and opulent outdoor lounge seating and fire table for al fresco evenings by Harbour Outdoor and Sutherland. Both suites pay homage to the resort's location in the heart of Ojai Valley, the unofficial "Zen Capital" of Southern California.

About Ojai Valley Inn

Set amidst the Topa Topa Mountains in the mystical Ojai Valley, the iconic AAA Five-Diamond Ojai Valley Inn continues to redefine luxury, beckoning travelers since its opening in 1923 to the tranquil setting known as "Shangri La." Located 90 minutes north of Los Angeles in the chic bohemian enclave of Ojai, the resort balances the relaxed glamour of Southern California with reverence for the unspoiled natural beauty of the region for an unrivaled experience that embodies the authentic spirit of Ojai. Sprawled across 220 lush, oak and olive tree-studded acres scented with wild sage and lavender, Ojai Valley Inn offers an abundance of freshly renewed settings, activities and amenities for inspired escapes including: the recently renovated, 31,000 square foot Spa Ojai and its surrounding Spa Village; The Artist Cottage, a working artist studio and apothecary for instruction in aromatherapy oil blending; a historic, George C. Thomas designed golf course; apiary and immersive beekeeping program; multiple pools; and more than five dining concepts including signature restaurant Olivella, the sole restaurant between Los Angeles and Northern California to hold both the Forbes Four Star and AAA Four-Diamond designations. The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn, a 50,000 square-foot epicurean event center, connects world-class food culture, sublime indoor/outdoor settings and bucket list events. For additional information and guest bookings, please visit www.ojavalleyinn.com or call 1-800-422-6524.

