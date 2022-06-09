Award-winning ONSURI Olive Oils Arrive on the American Market

Premium Jordanian EVOO Launches at the Summer Fancy Food Show ONSURI's Master Miller and Olive Oil Sommelier to Conduct Tastings

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONSURI may be unknown to many Americans. That's about to change. This world-class olive oil producer is launching its line of four EVOOs at the Specialty Food Association's Summer Fancy Food Show June 12-14 at NYC's Javits Center. ONSURI will be at Booth 1774 on Level 3.

The Jordanian family-owned and operated olive oil company has won silver and gold medals from prestigious competitions, including a second-best worldwide ranking for their Arbosana varietal. Well-known in the Middle East and the UK, ONSURI 's single-estate oils are produced from four olive varieties grown at the heart of the Fertile Crescent utilizing traditional European methods, including pressing the fruit within an hour of picking.

Available in 1-liter tins, ONSURI's offerings include the delicate, mildly herbaceous Arbequina; the full-bodied Arbosana boasting of tomato and green apple aromas; the Koroneiki aka "king of olives" with herbal elements and an undercurrent of green banana; and the mild and balanced Sensory.

Co-founder Amelia Bilbeisi, a master miller and certified olive oil sommelier , will be on hand at the ONSURI booth to conduct one-on-one tasting sessions upon request.

SUSTAINABILITY AND WORKERS' RIGHTS

ONSURI's sustainable and ethical farming model uses practices in harmony with plants, land, and community. 1,200 solar panels supply nearly 90% of the farm's electricity, offering a clean, pollution- and noise-free renewable source, annually saving CO2 emissions equivalent to 47,978 gallons of gasoline. Leaves and branches are composted, and water from powering the Italian-made mill is recycled to nourish the trees. ONSURI aims to align with the UN's Sustainable Goals for 2030 .

While adhering to Jordanian Labor law, ONSURI has created a Statement of Workers' Rights to increase workers' awareness of their rights and representation. The company is developing extensive training plans, from basic practices to more complex elements of production, to ensure clear and open communication. Nomadic families (60 in 2021) are employed for three months each year to harvest within the groves. They live around the farm, and ONSURI provides water, electricity, and access to fruits and vegetables grown on the farm. For more information, visit www.onsurioliveoil.com .

