Award-winning Plant-based Protein Company, Down to Cook, Joins the ICA Portfolio

Founder Trishna Saigal is on a mission to make plant-based protein more accessible—learn more about this fast-growing company.

OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICA is thrilled to announce our newest Impact Note investment in award-winning, plant-based protein company, Down to Cook. Founded in 2019 by Trishna Saigal, Down to Cook makes meal starters that are designed to be mixed with fresh vegetables to create delicious plant-based meals. She is committed to hiring locally and providing comprehensive benefits and equity ownership to employees. Their flagship line Adda Veggie—a protein mix that transforms vegetables into a high-protein, vegan meat alternative—and it is now available at grocery stores throughout the Bay Area and recently launched in 40+ Northern California Whole Foods locations.

We made this investment using the new ICA Impact Note , an innovative investment structure that helps entrepreneurs prioritize social impacts as they grow their businesses. Down to Cook commits to providing full benefits, equity ownership, and distributing 10% of profits to employees on an annual basis. As Trishna meets these impact milestones, ICA returns equity ownership percentages back to the company. The $300K investment comes from the ICA Growth Fund, which provides investments to entrepreneurs of color and women building companies that are committed to our shared mission of wealth creation and distribution to a diverse workforce. ICA's investment kicks off Trishna's $1.5M Seed round, which will also include a crowdfunding campaign.

With this catalyzing investment from ICA, Trishna will be able to expand her team. First on the list will be a marketing hire and another product developer, so they can keep launching new product lines and new flavors. Another initiative this funding will kickstart is moving to even more eco-friendly packaging, which Down to Cook customers have been requesting. Beyond expanding the reach and diversity of products, Down to Cook has been entering into restaurant service and, starting this fall, universities. Trishna says the flexibility of the product has been a perfect solution for chefs working with vegan and vegetarian populations looking for healthier, more diverse meal options.

