Award-winning PR Firm Kaplow Communications Celebrates Recent Growth Stemming from Key Business Wins

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplow Communications, a leading strategic brand marketing agency, announced growth across its core lifestyle, beauty and health and wellness practices with the addition of several new clients, including Stanley, a brand of PMI, Digit, Tempaper, Bluemercury, Urban Hydration and HearingLife.

"Despite constant change in the landscape, our legacy of changing conversations through strategic storytelling, relationship-building, high-touch service and inclusivity continues to fuel the momentum of our business," said Liz Kaplow, Founder and CEO of the eponymous public relations agency. "We are delighted to partner with today's top brands to tell their stories and inspire their consumers."

Kaplow provides services ranging from brand strategy and executive thought leadership to earned media relations and influencer marketing. The award-winning firm has a track-record of establishing long-term relationships with both heritage and start-up brands alike. As the agency brings new clients on board this year, it will also celebrate its 30th anniversary with plans for continued growth.

"I'm thrilled that Kaplow is joining team Stanley at a pivotal moment for the brand," said Terence Reilly, Global President, Stanley brand. "With Kaplow's unparalleled expertise in building modern, strategic consumer and brand narratives and their thoughtful approach to storytelling, I couldn't be more excited to see what the future holds for our partnership."

Recent additions to the agency's roster of category-leading brands include:

Stanley , a brand of PMI: Iconic maker of the vacuum-insulated bottle over 100 years ago, Stanley's sustainable hydration and food gear has become an essential part of workdays, road trips, outdoor adventures and shared memories. Stanley recently brought its innovation and technology to the hydration category, introducing consumers to high-quality products that will keep their favorite beverages cold all day long.

Digit : The first truly personalized and automated personal finance app, Digit leverages an AI algorithm to help members achieve total financial health, empowering them to better weather financial shocks, achieve savings goals, pay down debt and experience fewer overdrafts.

Tempaper : 13 years ago, twin sisters Jennifer and Julia founded the first-of-its-kind peel and stick wallpaper brand. Since its inception, Tempaper has transformed the wallpaper industry with products now essential in the home décor space and has expanded its offerings to include wall decals, vinyl rugs and more.

Bluemercury : Bluemercury was founded in 1999 by Barry and Marla Beck and is widely recognized as the nation's largest and fastest-growing luxury beauty products and retail spa chain. Bluemercury was created as a haven for beauty lovers—a place for them to receive honest, expert advice and to find the best beauty products in the world, right in their neighborhoods. Bluemercury joined Macy's, Inc. through acquisition in March 2015 . The high-growth, luxury company now boasts more than 180 stores nationwide.

Urban Hydration : Founded in 2010 by Psyche Terry, Urban Hydration is a black-owned, female-founded naturally inspired beauty brand that aims to provide a holistic personal care experience to every person, home and community while saving the planet 1 gallon of water at a time.

: Founded in 2010 by Psyche Terry, Urban Hydration is a black-owned, female-founded naturally inspired beauty brand that aims to provide a holistic personal care experience to every person, home and community while saving the planet 1 gallon of water at a time. HearingLife: With over 600 hearing care centers across 42 states, HearingLife has a long history of helping people hear better through life-changing hearing health, delivered by the best personalized care.

About Kaplow Communications

Kaplow Communications, based in New York City, specializes in conceptualizing and executing integrated campaigns that change conversations in today's digital world. Kaplow's award-winning programs include brand strategy, media relations, influencer marketing and executive visibility, reaching consumers at every touch point and creating an emotional bond that drives loyalty and brand love. For information, call 212-221-1713 or visit http://www.kaplow.com/our-services.

