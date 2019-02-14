Award-Winning Real Estate Tech Company SetSchedule Actively Hiring for Several Positions Across Sales, Data and Development

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SetSchedule, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven real estate technology company, has announced that is currently seeking applications for 20 new positions across the organization. The company attributes its aggressive growth plans to the demand generated by recent technology rollouts and enhancements to its offerings that improve lead quality, streamline workflows and lead to more closed deals.

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind real estate technology firm that connects licensed agents with local homeowners, buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. The company has been recognized not only for its pioneering disruptive technology but also for its corporate culture, collecting multiple leadership awards such as the 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Orange County Register (first-place winner for the small company category) and the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360™ List.

SetSchedule adheres to a flat organizational structure and a corporate philosophy of collaboration and open communication. Personal and professional enrichment is a top priority for all employees, and team members at all levels are encouraged to share feedback and ideas through the recently formed SetSchedule committees. Committees allow any employee who chooses to participate the opportunity to help create change and drive the direction of the company overall.

"Our rapid growth and success has been a direct result of the amazing team we've put together to deliver unparalleled technology and service to the real estate industry," said Roy Dekel, CEO and founder of SetSchedule. "We believe that giving talented people the support they need to try new things and a workplace culture built on mutual respect is what leads to innovation and success. We look forward to welcoming a new group of creative, hardworking people to the team soon."

SetSchedule's current open positions include:

Front end Engineer

Back-end Engineer

Mobile software engineers (IOS and Android)

UI/UX designer

Human Resources Assistant

Transaction Coordinator

Data Scientist

Product Manager

Premium Sales

For the complete listing of current employment opportunities at SetSchedule, please visit www.setschedule.com/careers .

About SetSchedule

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind technology-based real estate marketing firm that connects Realtors® with local homeowners, home buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. The company identifies potential sale properties before they even reach the market with its innovative, multi-patented matching engine that leverages AI-powered predictive data, insider market insights and automated marketing software tools. Founded in 2014, SetSchedule is based in Irvine, California. Learn more at www.setschedule.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Waldron, IDPR for SetSchedule

209415@email4pr.com

(949)777-2485

SOURCE SetSchedule

Related Links

http://www.setschedule.com

