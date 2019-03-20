Award-Winning, Scientific Innovation Eliminates Bottlenecks In Cannabis Oil Manufacturing

In 2014, Dr. Jon Thompson left his work in traditional chemical separation science & engineering to enter the burgeoning medical marijuana industry. A young industry, cannabis extraction was full of trial and error mistakes that prevented success for many businesses. Relying on traditional research and development know-how, Dr. Thompson isolated significant issues that needed a solution for immediate, improved ROI for business stability.

Among the issues was the lack of scale-up considerations, which threatened to keep extraction methodologies at the scale of laboratory production. Another major issue was the secondary extraction process.

Secondary extraction processes, such as "dewaxing" crude oil with traditional laboratory equipment like Buchner funnels, presented manufacturing bottlenecks that hindered businesses from seeing reliable revenue.

Enter Dr. Thompson's DrainDroyd filtration unit. The filtration unit is a handy addition to the workflow of any cannabis manufacturing operation. The unit is designed to not only filter solids like waxes from liquids, but is also used for removing large solids from small solids such as is required in isolate production or in solid phase extractions of any kind. The unit is capable of vacuum-assisted separations and pneumatic assisted separations.

Dr. Thompson's innovative product offers, "a funnel that is wider and made from stainless steel. Because it's wider and more durable than glass, the DrainDroyd, as Thompson dubbed his invention, can process 4-5 liters of oil in 30 minutes or less. Filtration with conventional equipment using Buchner funnels can take hours."

"I'm grateful for this recognition from such a highly respected industry publication, especially for a product that's accelerated a bottleneck for so many business owners. I'm proud that we've developed products, like the DrainDroyd, based on scientific principles of consistent results and high-quality output. Our customers can depend upon our products to achieve their business goals and quickly improve their ROI," said Dr. Jon Thompson.

The DrainDroyd was launched in late 2017, with over 1,000 units sold since then. While the equipment is often used in the cannabis industry, DrainDroyds are also popular in the food, beverage and chemical industries.

