Award-Winning South Florida Rock Musician to Headline Rites of Spring Festival

SARASOTA, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rites of Spring Festival, also known as RoSFest, may be new to South Florida music lovers, but it boasts an illustrious 16-year track record in the northeast, bringing the best in progressive music and art rock to its audiences. Now in its second year at the Sarasota Opera House, the festival promoters are excited to host 9 acclaimed acts, with headliners including members of Talking Heads, legendary singer, Jon Anderson of Yes fame, and Florida's very own musician, songwriter and producer, Dave Kerzner.

Dave Kerzner and a star-filled cast of musicians will headline RoSFest on April 17, 2022. Dave Kerzner with some of the All Star Prog Band to appear at RoSFest 2022.

"We're thrilled to be performing at RoSFest this year," says Kerzner, who has worked for many years with some of the greats of progressive and classic rock, including Genesis guitarist, Steve Hackett, and the late Keith Emerson of Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

Kerzner was one of the co-founders of the band "Sound of Contact" with Simon Collins, son of Phil Collins. In 2013 they won the Prog Magazine Limelight-Best New Band award, which thrust them into the global spotlight. Kerzner went on to pursue a solo career and has become known for putting together impressive all-star line-ups at festivals and for the prestigious Cruise To The Edge music festival at sea. He has brought musicians on stage to perform with him from bands such as Yes, Pink Floyd, Genesis, Focus, Curved Air, Marillion and others. Together they've not only celebrated classic rock artist catalogues but also performed new music written and produced by Kerzner. Now Dave Kerzner brings a new "All Star Prog Band" to headline RoSFest on Sunday, April 17th. And he has a few surprises up his musical sleeve.

"I want to make sure we give those who attend something special so I've asked some well-known and loved musicians to join me for this event," Kerzner says.

Kerzner's All Star Prog Band will include Durga McBroom, long time backing vocalist for Pink Floyd, bassist Billy Sherwood of Yes and Asia, guitarist Fernando Perdomo, known for his work with Echo In the Canyon, and drummer Nick D'Virgilio from Big Big Train and Spock's Beard. Keyboardist Kerzner will round out the line-up, performing songs for the first time from his forthcoming album "The Traveler". The performance closes out what will be a top notch, 3-day event.

RoSFest is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing the community with innovative live music by both lesser-known acts and established major artists in an intimate, high-quality setting with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

To reserve weekend and single-day tickets for RoSFest go to www.rosfest.org/tickets/

