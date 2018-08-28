Award-Winning Staffing and Recruiting Firm--Murray Resources--Opens New Office Location in New Orleans

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Murray Resources, a leading Houston-based recruiting and staffing firm, today announced that the company will be expanding into the Louisiana market to accommodate growing client demand for the firm's services in the state.

Murray Resources has traditionally served Louisiana employers from the company's Texas locations. However, the company's new office in New Orleans will provide more convenient access for current and prospective employers and job candidates in the market.

The company's new location in New Orleans will offer Murray Resources employers and candidates direct-hire, temporary, and temp-to-hire services in the areas of Accounting/Finance, Engineering, IT, Manufacturing/Operations, Sales/Marketing, Human Resources, and Customer Service.

The move expands the firm's national footprint and marks the company's second physical expansion outside of Texas, following its recent expansion into Phoenix, Arizona earlier this year. The company now manages twelve locations, including eight in the greater Houston area and satellite offices in Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, and New Orleans.

"We're excited about growing our presence outside of Texas and serving our current and prospective clients' needs in the Louisiana area. Our new office not only provides greater access to Louisiana employers and candidates, we're also better able to serve bordering south-eastern states from the new office," said Marsha Murray, President of Murray Resources.

Murray Resources' new office in New Orleans will work by appointment only:

Murray Resources – New Orleans Office



201 St. Charles Ave, Suite 2500



New Orleans, LA 70170



Phone: 504.399.9773

About Murray Resources:



Founded in 1988, Murray Resources is a leading Houston recruiting firm and staffing agency and was recently named the fastest growing recruiting firm in Texas by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The company serves a base of over 800 client companies, including numerous Fortune™ 1000 companies and high-growth small and medium-sized organizations, in the areas of administrative, accounting, customer service, engineering, executive / leadership, finance, human resources, IT / technology, light industrial, manufacturing, marketing, operations, and sales. Murray Resources' 95% Performance Evaluation Score represents one of the highest placement satisfaction rates in the industry. The company has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. and also been named a "Best Places to Work" by the Houston Business Journal and the #1 Fastest Growing Woman Owned Business in the Personnel Category by the Houston Business Journal. For more information, contact Murray Resources at 713.935.0009 or visit www.murrayresources.com.

SOURCE Murray Resources

