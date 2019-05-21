Award-Winning VIZIO 2019 TV Collection Now Available at Retailers Nationwide

VIZIO's new P-Series offerings are available in 65- and 75-inch class sizes and split into two collections – the P-Series Quantum X and P-Series Quantum. Setting a new standard for discerning videophiles and home theater enthusiasts alike, both lines offer an unprecedented color volume in their class. With up to 480 local dimming zones – more than double any previous P-Series model – the P-Series Quantum X dynamically adjusts the powerful Active Full Array backlight to precisely mimic on-screen content, delivering near perfect black levels that rival OLED. As VIZIO's brightest TV yet with up 165% more color than a standard 4K TV 2 , the P-Series Quantum X features UltraBright 3000, allowing up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness to deliver explosive brightness and highlights, elevating the realism of Dolby Vision ™ HDR 3 . Combined, these technologies utilize more than one billion shades of colors to impeccably match every hue and tone with impressive cinematic intensity. The P-Series Quantum models feature up to 240 local dimming zones and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

"The expansive VIZIO 2019 TV collection is truly our most feature-packed lineup yet. We've blended the best of brightness, contrast and color to create an unrivaled picture across all price points," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "Further rounding out VIZIO's unmatched entertainment experience is our intuitive VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 smart TV platform. VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 adds even more value with the upcoming support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, making it compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa for ultimate user flexibility no matter their preferred ecosystem."

In true VIZIO fashion, Quantum Color technology will trickle down to the 2019 M-Series collection, enabling a wider spectrum of colors that gives consumers a great reason to step-up for an experience offering up to 80% more color2. A broad range of more distinguishable hues and tones allow details in movies and TV shows to pop. Ranging from the 43- to 65-inch class size, M-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with up to 90 zones of local dimming, nearly double that of the 2018 M-Series collection, for precise contrast control. The M-Series also features Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality and offers support for HDR10 and HLG formats as well. UltraBright 600 enables up to 600 nits of peak brightness for brighter scenes with even more detailed highlights4.

The V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV lineup rounds out the 2019 collection, featuring Dolby Vision support and a robust smart TV experience at a great value. Providing a wide selection of sizes, ranging from the 40-inch, all the way up to 75-inch class size, the V-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with up to 12 zones of local dimming and UltraBright 400 on select models for up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

VIZIO's entire 2019 lineup comes equipped with SmartCast 3.0, VIZIO's next-generation and one-stop smart TV experience designed to bring users more. Ideal for everyone from TV regulars, to cord-cutters and smart home enthusiasts alike, SmartCast 3.0 provides access to popular favorites like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Xumo, CBS All Access, NBC and more5. Featuring support for Apple AirPlay 2 in the coming weeks and Chromecast built-in, VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 will enable users to stream, control, and share content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac or Android device to SmartCast TVs, all without extra hardware or products. VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 works with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing for seamless smart-home integration.

From a design perspective, the 2019 smart TVs offer stylings that will complement any living room. With a minimalist four-sided bezel-less design, the flagship P-Series Quantum X boasts precision-crafted aluminum with elegant diamond cut accents that further draws viewers in to its striking picture. The P-Series Quantum models also offer a modern aesthetic, framed by a three-sided, bezel-less design that is tooled from precision-crafted aluminum. M-Series models feature a modern design complete with elegant aluminum finishing, making the collection an ideal entertainment centerpiece.

For more information on VIZIO's 2019 TV collection and retail availability, please visit VIZIO.com.



VIZIO 2019 TV COLLECTION SKU 4K HDR COLOR LOCAL DIMMING ZONES ULTRABRIGHT MOTION CLARITY MSRP PX75-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 480 2700 Clear Action 960/240Hz ERR $3,499.99 PX65-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 384 3000 Clear Action 960/240Hz ERR $2,199.99 P759-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 240 1200 Clear Action 960/240Hz ERR $2,499.99 P659-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 200 1100 Clear Action 960/240Hz ERR $1,399.99 M658-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 90 600 Clear Action 360/120Hz ERR $999.99 M558-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 90 600 Clear Action 360/120Hz ERR $799.99 M657-G0 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 20 400 Clear Action 360/120Hz ERR $899.99 M557-G0 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 16 400 Clear Action 360/120Hz ERR $699.99 M507-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 16 400 Clear Action 360/120Hz ERR $549.99 M437-G0 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum Color 12 400 Clear Action 360/120Hz ERR $399.99 V656-G4 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color 12 400 Clear Action 180/120Hz ERR $629.99 V556-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color 10 400 Clear Action 180/120Hz ERR $469.99 V436-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color 10 400 Clear Action 180/120Hz ERR $299.99 V755-G4 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color Full Array - 120Hz ERR $1199.99 V705-G3 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color Full Array - 120Hz ERR $799.99 V655-G9 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color Full Array - 120Hz ERR $599.99 V605-G3 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color Full Array - 120Hz ERR $529.99 V555-G1 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color Full Array - 120Hz ERR $449.99 V505-G9 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color Full Array - 120Hz ERR $329.99 V435-G0 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color Full Array - 120Hz ERR $299.99 V405-G9 4K + Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Standard 4K Color Full Array - 120Hz ERR $259.99

1Support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit rolling out summer 2019 to VIZIO SmartCast TVs and displays.

2Color defined as the color volume measured using Dolby's MDC (millions of distinguishable colors) specification that factors the range of colors and luminance levels; standard 4K HDR TV features rec709 color, up to 300 nits of brightness and no local dimming.

3Other HDR content formats such as HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

4UltraBright 600 available on select M-Series Quantum 55- and 65-inch class models, UltraBright 400 available on M-Series Quantum 43- and 50-inch class models and select 55- and 65-inch class models.

5The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.

About VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand of products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV company, and America's #1 Sound Bar Brand1 in America. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards; the 2018 collection was the most awarded in company history. The 2018 VIZIO SmartCast E-, P-, and P-Series Quantum TVs earned Reviewed.com Editors' Choice awards2. VIZIO's 2018 P-Series earned Wirecutter, a New York Times company's "Best LCD/LED TV," and the P-Series Quantum earned their "Alternate Pick"3. The 2019 P-Series Quantum X has already received a Best of CES 2019 award from both CNET4 and Digital Trends5. The SB3621n-E8 sound bar still holds a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET6. They also described the SB36512 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos as "Excellent," awarding it 4 out of 5 stars7. Wirecutter8 similarly named VIZIO's SB46514 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos as the "Best Sound Bar," while they named the SB3651 sound bar their "Best Budget Pick".

For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com .

© 2019 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Based on Units, Feb. 4, 2018 – Apr. 6, 2019

2 Visit Reviewed.com for full reviews for the VIZIO SmartCast P-Series Quantum (published: July 25, 2018), VIZIO SmartCast P-Series (published: July 15, 2018) and VIZIO SmartCast E-Series (published: August 21, 2018)

3 Visit Wirecutter.com for the Best LCD/LED TV (published: August 31, 2018)

4 Visit cnet.com for the Best of CES 2019

5 Visit digitaltrends.com for the Best of CES 2019

6Visit CNET.com for the full VIZIO SB3621 review (published August 21, 2017)

7 Visit CNET.com for the full VIZIO SB36512 review (published April 5, 2019)

8 Visit Wirecutter.com for the full article (published September 11, 2018)

SOURCE VIZIO, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vizio.com

