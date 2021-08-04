Award-Winning "VOICE Talks" Show Announces Megan Grace as New Host

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " VOICE Talks," an award-winning talk show that discusses the latest developments in voice technology, today announced Megan Grace as its new host. The Google Assistant partnerships lead will host the monthly show, starting with the August 26, 2021 episode.

In its second season, VOICE Talks is among the fastest-growing internet shows focused on voice-enabled technologies and features industry leaders discussing the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice technologies.

Megan Grace becomes new host of VOICE Talks.

As the Google Assistant partnerships lead for the communications vertical, Megan Grace has a passion for working with partners to deliver engaging, delightful, and conversational voice-enabled apps. In her current role, she partners closely with key brands like Zoom, Snap, and Discord to launch Google Assistant-enabled voice integrations. Megan previously led global speech data partnerships to internationalize the Google Assistant, growing its fluency in over 30 languages.

"Megan has first-hand industry expertise, along with the reputation and footing required to both lead the show and keep pace with the many prestigious industry experts featured from across the globe," said Pete Erickson, founder of VOICE Talks and CEO of Modev. "Megan's work has enabled millions of users In over 90 countries to use Google assistant, and her ability to communicate and connect with others makes her ideally suited to take the helm of voice talks going forward."

"Voice-enabled assistants and technology are in their nascent stages and have the potential to impact people from all walks of life across a variety of industries, including healthcare, customer service, finance, retail and more," said Megan Grace. "I'm thrilled to be part of the next chapter of VOICE Talks, which will seek to uncover the myriad of benefits that this transformative technology can deliver."

Subscribe to VOICE Talks for industry updates, access to special offers and content, and for sneak peeks at upcoming episodes. Tune into VOICE Talks live August 26 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Previous episodes can be viewed on the VOICE Talks Youtube channel .

Follow Megan and VOICE Talks at @MeganCGrace1 and @VOICETalksAI.

About VOICE Talks

Produced by Modev and presented by Google Assistant, the award-winning VOICE Talks is the fastest-growing internet technology show featuring industry leaders discussing the latest developments relating to AI-powered voice technologies. Developers, marketers, gamers, and voice tech enthusiasts can tune in live for the chance to interact and ask questions with the show's host or share their video stories in advance for a chance to be featured on the show. Follow VOICE Talks at @VOICETalksAI on Twitter, @VOICETalks on Instagram, or on Facebook or LinkedIn .

SOURCE VOICE Talks

Related Links

https://www.voicetalks.ai/

