Award Winning Wine Road Podcast Celebrates its 100th Episode

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road Podcast, a production of the Wine Road, celebrates its 100th episode today! The podcast, which meets the growing demand for travel information in podcast form and with the announcement of Sonoma County as the Wine Region of the year by Wine Enthusiast magazine, the interest in the region as a wine tourism destination has increased exponentially. The Wine Road podcast is hosted by Beth Costa, Executive Director of the Wine Road and Marcy Gordon, wine writer and Sonoma tourism expert.

Beth and Marcy interview Rick from Moshin Vineyards on a recent episode. Marcy and Beth with their 2018 Taste Awards!

Quietly started in 2016 on a whim by Costa and Gordon, the early podcasts were recorded at the Wine Road offices with microphones ordered from Amazon and edited with tips from YouTube videos. Today, the podcast has its own website and is recorded in Sebastopol at Threshold Studios with state-of-the-art microphones. Over the past four years, Costa and Gordon have become well-known in the travel podcast world having been featured speakers at the 2018 Podcast Movement, the world's largest podcast conference, as well as winning a coveted Taste Award for Best Podcast at the 2018 TASTE AWARDS in Los Angeles. The duo and the podcast are again nominated for several awards in the 2020 TASTE AWARDS, which will be announced this March.

Each episode of the podcast features winemaker interviews, local events, restaurant recommendations, 3-day itineraries, and tips on planning a visit to wine country. It's fun, fast paced, and a fan favorite of both first time and seasoned visitors to the region.

Here's what fans of the Wine Road Podcast have to say –

"I love listening to podcasts about an area I want to visit because you can learn so much from the people who live there. Wine Road Podcast does an excellent job of covering Sonoma County's dining, lodging, wine, and other activities. Not only is it informative, it's fun to listen to! Highly recommend if you plan to visit the Sonoma area." -- JM Green

"This podcast is for you if you are looking for wineries, restaurants lodging and other fun stuff to do in Sonoma County. So happy I stumbled upon this podcast! Love the hosts too, the girls crack me up! I would definitely drink wine with them!" -- Rizello

"I absolutely love your podcast. My husband and I are headed over for our anniversary and are staying in Santa Rosa and I am planning our itinerary for this next trip. After listening to your podcasts I am intrigued to visit Ferrari- Carano, Amista, J Vineyards, and Iron Horse. Thanks for all you do! It really takes the overwhelming feeling of the number of wineries and makes it feel more doable." -- Alisha Savage

Wine Road Podcast is top-rated on iTunes in the Travel category and available for download on all podcast-streaming services, including iTunes, GooglePlay, Spotify, Soundcloud, Libsyn, and it's easy to find at WineRoadPodcast.com.

ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:

Wine Road is the best source for discovering Northern Sonoma County's exceptional wine country, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. Made up of 200 wineries and 54 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys in Sonoma County, something is always going on along the Wine Road. Please visit: www.wineroad.com. For additional information, or to request a free map, call 707-433-4335 or via e-mail at info@wineroad.com, or visit the Wine Road on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

