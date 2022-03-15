Aware Appoints Veteran Chief Revenue Officer to Capitalize on Exponential Growth

Bill Strogis brings 30+ years of enterprise software leadership to Aware as demand for enterprise collaboration governance and compliance soars

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, the leading enterprise-grade collaboration governance, compliance and insights platform, today announced the appointment of Bill Strogis as Chief Revenue Officer. Strogis's proven track record of taking companies from early stage to hypergrowth will support Aware's continued success in enabling enterprises to overcome common legal and compliance barriers, address growing data risks and insider threat concerns, and empower employees by creating more empathetic, flexible, and human-centric workplaces.

Highly regarded as a builder, coach, mentor and inspirational leader, Strogis excels at optimizing sales productivity as well as developing the processes and tools needed to supercharge growth beyond revenue objectives. His background in mechanical engineering provides an analytical approach to sales processes and methodologies, a quality that led to over 30 years of sales success at software companies such as Okta, Cybereason, Hyperscience, and BMC Software, a company well-known for producing some of the world's best sales talent.

As CRO, Strogis will build upon existing momentum by creating and aligning a team of elite sellers around a go-to-market playbook that matches the modern customer journey. He will also focus on establishing a sophisticated channel and partnership ecosystem, developing a world-class Revenue Operations function, and tapping into new or emerging markets that continue to drive growth at Aware.

"Bill is an incredible addition to Aware and joins a strong leadership team that is poised to push our company to even greater heights," said Jeff Schumann, CEO of Aware. "We've seen exponential growth in recent years, and with Bill joining the team we're confident we've now raised the bar by an order of magnitude."

"I'm excited that my best strengths in building a go-to-market machine are perfectly aligned to what Aware needs in this moment," said Strogis. "With Aware's massive traction in the market and a keen eye on the future of communication in the enterprise, it was an easy decision for me. I look forward to continuing to build and grow this company alongside an already talented team."

Aware announced a $60 million Series C investment led by Goldman Sachs this past October. With the round came the addition of key board members David Campbell, Managing Director in the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Bob Kelly, Goldman Sachs Operating Advisor and Microsoft GTM veteran.

About Aware

Aware is the only enterprise-grade collaboration governance platform making sense of human behavioral data for enterprise organizations deploying today's leading collaboration and messaging platforms, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Yammer, Workplace from Facebook and more. Aware's comprehensive platform solves common challenges that legal, compliance, information security and IT departments face when rolling out collaboration, including archiving, monitoring, organization insights, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Slack compliance partner and a Workplace from Meta integration partner.

