Aware Engages Gateway to Lead New Investor Relations Program

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to build and deploy a new comprehensive investor relations program.

Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Founded in 1999, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, and investor outreach. The firm is also specifically experienced in helping technology companies access and effectively navigate the U.S. capital markets.

"Our strategic investments in the front end of the business and engineering resources recently have strengthened our technological leadership position, expanded our customer and partner footprint, establishing a growing subscription-based business," said Aware President and CEO Bob Eckel. "As an example, the recent breakthrough capabilities added to Knomi®, our leading mobile biometric authentication framework, have augmented the platform's functionality to deliver a highly secure and frictionless user experience. Given these advancements, we believe the time is right to start proactively communicating Aware's successes. We are confident that the Gateway team will help the investment community better understand and appreciate how our innovative technology is addressing real-world business problems and helping our customers use Aware's identity solutions to: prevent revenue loss, deter fraud, lower corporate risk and better know their customer."

Gateway will work closely with Aware leadership over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to stakeholders, institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers. Gateway will also assist in securing invitations to select stakeholder and financial conferences.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Aware

Aware is a leading provider of productized biometrics software products, solutions and services to governments, system integrators, and commercial organizations and solution providers globally. Our comprehensive portfolio of biometric solutions are based on innovative, robust products designed explicitly for ease of integration including customer-managed and integration ready biometric frameworks, platforms, SDK's and services. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to secure biometric enrollment, authentication, identity and transactions including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture modalities, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral and system abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products and solutions apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security and know-your-customer ("KYC") solutions for applications including financial institutions, retail, banking and payments, healthcare, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

See Aware's website for more information about our biometrics software products.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware and Knomi are registered trademarks of Aware, Inc.

