Aware's Knomi™ Mobile Biometric Face and Voice Authenticators Achieve FIDO® Certified Status

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ : AWRE ), a leading global provider of biometrics software products and solutions, today announced that its FIDO® Face and Face+Voice Authenticators included in its Knomi™ mobile biometric authentication framework are among the first to be certified as compliant with FIDO® UAF 1.1 specifications. The products provide banks, enterprises, and security solution providers a standards-based way to incorporate biometrics into their mobile apps to make authentication more secure and convenient for their customers and employees. These new biometric authenticators enable use of either face or face together with voice to perform biometric capture, matching, and liveness detection for password-free multifactor authentication on an iOS or Android mobile device.

"FIDO continues to gain adoption globally in part because of a dynamic marketplace of certified products from a variety of providers, with each having passed through a rigorous certification program that provides assurance that they are functional and interoperable," said David Benini, VP, Marketing & Product at Aware. "Aware is pleased to offer some of the first authenticators available to be version 1.1 certified."

Knomi includes SDKs that work in concert on a mobile device and server to enable password-free multifactor authentication using biometrics. Several biometric modality options are currently available, including face recognition, voice recognition, keystroke dynamics, and an innovative fusion of voice and face recognition applied simultaneously. Aware's biometric algorithms deliver top-tier accuracy and speed performance, and are complemented by multiple proprietary liveness detection techniques that apply both passive and interactive methods to prevent several different types of spoof attacks.

Knomi components can be selected a la carte to implement either a FIDO® Certified solution with secure biometric storage and matching on the mobile device, or a server-centric architecture, with centralized matching and template storage. Each SDK includes user interfaces that ensure fast and easy biometric capture and liveness detection for a positive user experience.

More information about the Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework is available on the Knomi product webpage. Aware will demonstrate Knomi in the FIDO Pavilion at Money20/20 in Las Vegas on October 20-23.

About Aware



Aware is a leading provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers globally. Our products include SDKs, software components, workstation applications, and a modular, centralized, service-oriented platform. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to biometric authentication and search, including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security solutions for applications including banking and payments, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq : AWRE ) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

See Aware's website for more information about our biometrics software products.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue and earnings, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.

Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) our operating results may fluctuate significantly and are difficult to predict; ii) we derive a significant portion of our revenue from government customers, and our business may be adversely affected by changes in the contracting or fiscal policies of those governmental entities; iii) a significant commercial market for biometrics technology may not develop, and if it does, we may not be successful in that market; iv) we derive a significant portion of our revenue from third party channel partners; v) hardware revenue is likely to decline in future periods; vi) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; vii) our business is subject to rapid technological change; viii) our software products may have errors, defects or bugs which could harm our business; ix) our business may be adversely affected by our use of open source software; x) we rely on third party software to develop and provide our solutions and significant defects in third party software could harm our business; xi) our intellectual property is subject to limited protection; xii) we may be sued by third parties for alleged infringement of their proprietary rights; xiii) we must attract and retain key personnel; xiv) we rely on single sources of supply for certain components used in our hardware products; xv) our business may be affected by government regulations and adverse economic conditions; xvi) we may make acquisitions that could adversely affect our results, and xvii) we may have additional tax liabilities.

We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware and Knomi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Aware, Inc. FIDO is a trademark (registered in numerous countries) of FIDO Alliance, Inc.

SOURCE Aware, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aware.com

