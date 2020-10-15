Away Announces Expanded Leadership Team, Enters Next Chapter In Company's Journey

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand Away today announced a new, expanded C-suite executive team. The newly created group consists of seasoned Away leadership joined by respected industry leaders, positioning the company for growth in the lead up to several highly anticipated brand and product expansions.

The expanded executive leadership team consists of:

Candan Erenguc , Chief Supply Chain Officer, formerly Senior Vice President, Operations Excellence at lululemon athletica

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, formerly Senior Vice President, Operations Excellence at lululemon athletica Catherine Dunleavy , Chief Financial Officer, formerly Vice President and CFO of Global Operations, Technology and Strategic Investments at Nike

, Chief Financial Officer, formerly Vice President and CFO of Global Operations, Technology and Strategic Investments at Nike Cuan Hanly , Senior Vice President of Product and Merchandise. Hanly joined Away in 2019 and previously served as Executive Creative Director, Product

, Senior Vice President of Product and Merchandise. Hanly joined Away in 2019 and previously served as Executive Creative Director, Product Josh Beser , General Counsel. Beser joined Away in 2017

General Counsel. Beser joined Away in 2017 Roy Chan , President of International and Senior Vice President, Retail, formerly President of International at Kate Spade & Company

, President of International and Senior Vice President, Retail, formerly President of International at Kate Spade & Company Selena Kalvaria , Chief Marketing Officer. Kalvaria joined Away in 2018 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Brand

, Chief Marketing Officer. Kalvaria joined Away in 2018 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Brand Shadé Akande, Chief People Officer, formerly Vice President, People at Meetup

The expanded executive team will report to Stuart Haselden who will become sole Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective today. Haselden joined Away in January from lululemon athletica where he served as Chief Operating Officer and EVP International. As part of a planned transition, Away co-Founder Steph Korey will step down as co-Chief Executive Officer and continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. Co-founder Jen Rubio will continue in her role as President.

"We are pleased to announce our expanded executive leadership team, comprised of seasoned industry veterans who are ready to lead Away in our next phase of innovation and growth," said Stuart Haselden. "We are grateful to Steph Korey for all she has done to build Away and look forward to her continued contributions as a Board member. I am excited about what lies ahead for the Company."

"Stuart is a proven leader with deep operational experience, and I am confident that he and this highly talented leadership team can take our brand to the next level and ensure that Away reaches its full potential," said Steph Korey. "I look forward to continuing to serve on the Company's Board and am confident that Away is in excellent hands with Stuart at the helm."

