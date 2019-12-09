Away Appoints Lululemon COO Stuart Haselden as CEO

Haselden joins Away from lululemon athletica inc., where he served as Chief Operating Officer and EVP International (and formerly Chief Financial Officer), focusing on core growth pillars such as product category expansion, omni-channel customer experiences, and significantly growing the company's international retail footprint. During his five-year tenure at lululemon, Haselden helped the company double its revenues and increase its market cap from $6 billion to nearly $30 billion.

Prior to joining lululemon, Haselden was Chief Financial Officer of J. Crew. He also spent time at Saks, Inc., and served as a Captain in the United States Army prior to entering the private sector.

"With the immense growth of the Away brand, the complexities of our business have evolved as well," said Rubio, the company's President and Chief Brand Officer. "Stuart's deep experience across our three pillars of growth—product, retail, and international—and his passion for building, leading, and coaching teams will undoubtedly provide Away with the experience and leadership we need for long-term success."

"In just under four years, Jen and Steph have built an exciting and disruptive brand that has redefined how people look at travel. When they first approached me about joining, not only was I overwhelmed by the impressive company that Away is today, but also the huge potential that lies ahead," said Haselden. "I'm thrilled to join them in leading the team at this critical stage of the company's growth, and to help usher in an era of continued success based on strong leadership and culture."

"Stuart's impressive track record in strategically scaling retail businesses and teams offers invaluable expertise as Away enters its next phase of growth," said Korey. "I believe Stuart's leadership, supported by other key executives who have joined Away this year, will have an enormous impact on our business, community, and culture, and we look forward to learning from his depth of experience."

2019 has been a year of tremendous growth for Away on all fronts. Following a $100 million Series D investment led by Wellington Management Company LLP valuing the company at $1.4 billion, the company strategically doubled its workforce to nearly 600 corporate and retail employees worldwide and continued to grow its assortment of travel goods. Haselden's appointment is the latest in a series of major leadership hires, which saw eight vice presidents join across the company this year alone. In 2020, Away will build on its success to date with an increased investment in its own brick-and-mortar retail stores, expanded international operations, the launch of new categories such as travel apparel and travel wellness.

About Away

Launched in 2016 by co-founders Steph Korey and Jen Rubio, Away is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel. In just under four years, Away has been twice named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies," and one of TIME's "50 Most Genius Companies." Away is headquartered in New York City. To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.

Media Contact:

Brendan Lewis

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

917-365-1892

brendan.lewis@awaytravel.com

SOURCE Away

Related Links

www.awaytravel.com

