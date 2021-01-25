Away Launches Second Collection In Partnership With Serena Williams

Available for purchase beginning January 28th, the new Away x Serena Williams collection features sleek features, new colors, and a custom exterior print that reflects Serena's unique, bold style. Uniting her passion for travel with her desire to spend time with her family, this line includes luggage for everyone—including a Kids' Carry-On, Mini Convertible Backpack Tote, and Pet Carrier—as well as versatile accessories that adapt to any travel scenario.

"Travel has always been ingrained in my identity, both professionally and personally, which is why I am so excited to continue my partnership with Away. Despite the current limitations of travel, being able to bring this new collection to life has been such a rewarding, collaborative process," said Serena Williams. "With this latest phase of our work together, I'm thrilled to share a collection that speaks to the new realities of travel and highlights my personal take on design and functionality, all with the hope that it can get people excited for the future."

While the world remains at-home, the Away x Serena Williams collection serves to satisfy a continued craving for the return of travel; inspiring travelers to dream of visiting the places they love most. To bring this inspiration to life, Away's creative campaign features Serena Williams playfully replicating some of her favorite international destinations, Rome & Paris, in the comfort and safety of her home.

"Although the world has changed dramatically since we first announced Away's partnership with Serena Williams at the start of 2020, anticipation and excitement for the future of travel is growing exponentially," said Jen Rubio, Co-founder and President, Away. "Serena's role as a world traveler, mother, athlete, and businesswoman gives her a unique perspective, which we are proud to bring to life through this collaboration. If there is anyone who can keep people inspired and dreaming about their next adventure, it's Serena Williams!"

To date, highlights from the Away x Serena Williams partnership include two comprehensive travel collections, dozens of limited edition products, an OOH takeover at JFK's Terminal 4, and exclusive content shared via the brand's in-house publication, Here Magazine. This collaboration is the latest in a series of thoughtful partnerships and initiatives from Away, which have been central to the brand's evolution since its inception.

The Away x Serena Williams collection will be available for purchase on awaytravel.com as well as in Away's 12 retail locations in the US, UK, and Canada beginning on January 28, 2021.

About Away

Away is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and other travel essentials built for the evolving needs of the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, Away has 12 brick-and-mortar retail locations and currently ships products to 40 countries around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com .

