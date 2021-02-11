Away Opens Seattle Retail Location

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Away , the global lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel, announced the opening of its Seattle storefront in University Village. Now boasting thirteen brick-and-mortar locations across the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom, Away offers a wide range of luggage, bags, and travel essentials, perfectly suited for the modern traveler.

With COVID safety procedures in place, visitors to Away's newest retail location will be able to shop the brand's beloved line-up of travel and everyday essentials, including the fan-favorite Bigger Carry-On, a newly released collection with Serena Williams, the highly coveted Pet Carrier, recently introduced bag silhouettes, and much more.

"As we continue to expand Away's retail footprint, we've been eagerly planning our entry into the Seattle market and I'm thrilled to be opening our doors today," said Roy Chan, President of International and SVP of Retail, Away. "While the world may not be traveling right now, I am excited for what the future will hold. In the meantime, I look forward to deepening our connections with the local Seattle community and inspiring them to plan future trips once it is safe."

Away's in-store experience is designed to inspire future travels. Throughout the store, visitors will find thoughtfully sourced objects from Seattle's sister cities of Christchurch, New Zealand; Bergen, Norway; and Nantes, France. A designed feature wall will also showcase postcards and travel stories curated from around the world. The store also includes more local influences, including white oak and gray felt designed to evoke the beaches of the city and metal accents in reference to the Space Needle's iconic spire.

Away's Seattle store is located at 2645 NE 46th Street, Seattle, WA 98105. It will be open daily Monday-Saturday from 11am-6pm and Sunday from 12pm-6pm, with strict COVID protocols and procedures in place.

ABOUT AWAY

Away is a modern lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and travel essentials built for the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, with teams in London and Toronto, Away currently ships products to 40 countries around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.

