AWE2021 changes venue & dates to NECC (Shanghai) on March 23-25 to unveil its tech-powered new decade

To cooperate with the epidemic prevention management policy of Shanghai, AWE Organizing Committee spared no effort to communicate with relevant Shanghai authorities and exhibition halls to confirm its new venue and dates in shortest time possible. Despite the changes of venue and dates, AWE will still be full of highlights. Home appliance and consumer electronics giants including Haier, Hisense, TCL, Sony and Bosch will still be with AWE2021, which fully reflects their recognition of the value of AWE as a platform and their confidence in the prospects of AWE.

With AWE2020 postponed to combine with AWE2021, this year's show will present innovative products and technical solutions developed in the past two years, covering traditional home appliances, consumer electronics, smart home, smart technology, 3C digital devices, and core components.

At AWE2021, innovations of AI applications, IoT technology, 5G technologies and more will be displayed, and home appliance manufacturers will present scenario-based smart home solutions instead of individual products. Plus, fashion elements will be incorporated into home appliances to meet the ultimate aesthetics of millennials and the Generation Z. At AWE2021, the vision for smart life in the new decade will be waiting for everyone to experience.

On the evening of March 23, AWE Livestream Night Show will be launched to further stimulate the consumption after Spring Festival and fuel home appliance and consumer electronics industry to grow. As the first of the industry, the live stream show will bring together hundreds of leading home appliance and consumer electronics enterprises to live stream simultaneously on multiple platforms including JD.com, Tmall.com and Kuaishou. During AWE2021, presidents of enterprises will endorse home appliances of the year to consumers in an immersive way along with celebrities, online celebrities as well as livestreaming celebrities.

As the first international heavyweight show of the field that comes back offline amid the pandemic, AWE2021 is expected to send a signal to the technical trends and consumption trends of the industry after the pandemic, and make an impact on the life philosophy and lifestyles of consumers.

SOURCE AWE