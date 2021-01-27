Awesense Deploys Its Digital Energy Platform to Accelerate V2G, Storage and Microgrid Integration With Northwest Utility.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesense has been selected as a partner in a project involving the integration of Electric Vehicle charging stations (EVSE), Energy Storage Systems (ESS), and a microgrid controller, to analyze, manage and optimize the use of these technologies in a pilot program focused on building resiliency and reducing costs.

The goal of the project is to provide a next-generation DERMS solution with unparalleled situational awareness and the ability to make decisions and control DER based on real-time grid conditions. The joint solution, developed between Awesense and Doosan GridTech will integrate Awesense's Digital Energy platform, and Doosan's DERMS software, DERO.

The microgrid will include Vehicle-to-Grid-enabled EVSE, capable of discharging stored energy from connected EVs back into the grid and provide support during an outage or other events. Located within and outside the microgrid, are utility-owned large scale ESS devices, controllable by the DERMS solution. These devices will also be leveraged to optimize for a set of pre-defined use-case scenarios, from congestion management, to peak load reduction and voltage support. All the use-cases aim to demonstrate the flexibility, scalability, and value of DERs in the grid. By demonstrating that by leveraging advanced analytics with data, the grid of the future is not only reliable, resilient, and flexible but also powered by clean renewable energy.

"We are excited to be working with Doosan GridTech, and their award-winning DERO team on this project," said Mischa Steiner, CEO at Awesense. "Our joint solution will demonstrate the opportunities energy companies have to adopt clean renewable solutions today, and will provide a new generation of grid management."

"Due to their reputation for advanced integrated analytics, we decided to bring Awesense into this next level upgrade of our premier DERMS platform," said Troy Nergaard, CEO of Doosan GridTech. "Working with one of the earliest pioneering municipal utilities in developing our original DERMS solution — for this stage, we needed to collaborate with a proven digital agency who can accurately deliver real-time insights and situational awareness across multiple DER grid assets."

The combination of Awesense's real-time situational awareness, and DERO's algorithmic and control capabilities will provide an application suite needed to tackle the expected growth of Distributed Energy being connected to the grid.

Awesense® is an award-winning organization, founded over a decade ago with a mission to help utilities and industrials optimize and decarbonize their systems. Today, Awesense has developed a Digital Energy Platform to address these goals, and has an international team with customers across four continents. The Awesense solution, driven by its powerful data engine and open energy platform, accelerates the transition to the grid of the future.

www.awesense.com

Doosan GridTech® is a multidisciplined team of power system engineers, software developers and turnkey energy storage specialists. They help electric utilities and other megawatt-scale power producers evaluate, procure, integrate and optimize energy storage, solar power and other DER. www.doosangridtech.com

Media Contact

Andrew Yagüe, Business Development

Awesense

[email protected]

SOURCE Awesense