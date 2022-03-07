AWH Launches Simply Herb, a Value Cannabis Brand

Simply Herb is the newest addition to AWH's growing brand portfolio. According to Company estimates based on BDSA market data, 25% of industry sales in AWH's operating markets are driven by the "value" category. AWH is launching Simply Herb to address the need for excellent everyday, affordable products suitable for any occasion. Simply Herb offers the quality of all Ascend cannabis with the accessibility of a lower price, perfect for the cost-conscious shopper and the daily smoker. Featuring simple, clean packaging, Simply Herb is an easy-going, flower-focused brand with no frills. The brand is produced at AWH's state-of-the-art cultivation facilities and will offer AWH SKUs, including flower, pre-rolls, popcorn, and shake options.

"Cannabis can better the lives of so many, yet high prices continue to bar value-oriented consumers from being able to reap the benefits of the plant," said Abner Kurtin, founder, and CEO of AWH. "AWH created Simply Herb because enjoying the plant should not have to come at a high price. Historically, AWH's in-house brands included a 'best' brand, Ozone Reserve, and a 'better' brand, Ozone. By adding Simply Herb, a value brand, to our portfolio we are able to round out our offering to cater to every buyer.

AWH is hosting a variety of activations at their retail locations throughout Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan to usher Simply Herb into these booming markets. Such activations will include budtender training and incentive programs, store takeovers, and pop-up events.

Simply Herb launched at Ascend retail locations in Massachusetts, Michigan, and Illinois on Monday, March 7. Product formats available at launch across states will include Popcorn and Shake in 7g, 14g, and 1lb sizes, Flower in 1lb and 3.5g sizes as well as 1g Pre-Rolls. Wholesale availability will commence in the same states later this week.

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.