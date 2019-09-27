AWHONN Announces Recipients of Every Woman, Every Baby Research Grants

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) has announced the recipients of three research grants through the organization's Every Woman, Every Baby program. The recipients and their grant proposals are:

Yenupini Joyce Adams, PhD, RNC-MNN

"Postpartum Complications: Women's Knowledge and Impact of Post-Birth Discharge Education"

Patricia E. Hershberger, PhD, RN, FNP, FAAN

"Development of the TELL Tool to Aid Women and Their Partners with Disclosing Donor Conception to Their Children"

Stephanie D. Sealschott, MS, RN

"Exploring the Microbiota in Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (EMNAS)"

"We are grateful to AWHONN members for their generous donations to the Every Woman, Every Baby program. These research studies will address important issues impacting mothers and the nurses who care for them," said Jeanne Alhusen, PhD, CRNP, RN, FAAN, Chair of AWHONN's Research Advisory Panel. "Nurses are on the frontline of health care, and nurse-led research is critical to optimizing health outcomes among the women, newborns, and families we serve."

The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to empower and support nurses caring for women, newborns, and their families through research, education, and advocacy.

