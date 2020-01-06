Awkwafina, Rachel Brosnahan, Sienna Miller and Idina Menzel Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Awkwafina's stylist Erica Cloud said of her diamond look, "Awkwafina's Dior Couture look has a regal feel to it, so I was looking for a beautiful diamond brooch to complete the look. Forevermark has the perfect, polished one to make the final touch. I loved how it looks like a ribbon since the neckline has the gorgeous ruffled collar and black silk tie. The brooch is a nice alternative to a traditional, tied bow. We finished it off with diamond studs and rings. The look is so classic Dior, and I didn't want to compete with her red lip with any other colors. The Jimmy Choo bag coordinated with the jewelry having the rhinestone accents. The entire look is traditional yet modern."

Golden Globe nominee Rachel Brosnahan dazzled in striking diamond drop earrings and multiple stacked diamond rings and bangle bracelets complementing her regal purple gown.

Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, Rachel's stylists, shared the inspiration behind her look, "Because of the open neckline, we wanted a dramatic and linear earring. Since we were looking for a clean style, we needed to have diamonds with some real pop to them. We chose Forevermark because they have incredible diamonds - really sparkly and beautiful. It's an added bonus for us that we know she's wearing jewelry that's ethically sourced and from a brand that's socially responsible."

Forevermark diamond looks at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards include:

Actor and Golden Globe Winner Awkwafina

Forevermark Center of My Universe® Diamond Halo Studs set in 18k White Gold 4.52 ctw

Forevermark Force of Nature Diamond Brooch set in 18k White Gold 4.48 ctw

Forevermark by DeGem Journey Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 5.29 ctw

Forevermark Millemoi Diamond Ring set 18k White Gold 1.24 ctw

Forevermark Diamond Tie Pin set in 18k White Gold 1.79 ctw

Actor and Nominee Rachel Brosnahan

Forevermark Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 18.61 ctw

Forevermark Two-Stone Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 8.52 ctw

Forevermark Diamond Eternity Rings set in 18k White Gold 6.19ctw

Forevermark Black Label Collection Stackable Diamond Bangles set in 18k White Gold 4.45 ctw

Forevermark Tribute™ Collection Beaded Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold .50 ctw

Forevermark Tribute™ Collection Milgrain Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold .51 ctw

Actor and Presenter Sienna Miller

Forevermark Frozen Beauty Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 14.87 ctw

Forevermark by Premier Gem 10.73ct Exceptional Fancy Yellow Cushion Diamond Ring set in Platinum

Forevermark by Premier Gem 5.04ct Exceptional Pear Diamond Ring set in Platinum

Actor Idina Menzel

Forevermark Light Fall Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 15.41 ctw

Forevermark by DeGem Vero Amore Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 7.04 ctw

