Awkward Insurance Ranked in Top 50 Insurance Podcasts List

AUSTIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is proud to announce that their acclaimed podcast, Awkward Insurance, was chosen as one of the Top 50 Insurance Podcasts on the web by Feedspot.

Hosted primarily by Academic Director, Dustyne Bryant, CIC, CISR, MBA, the podcast bridges the world of insurance with the real-life struggles of agents and account managers. Now embarking on a 4th season, the podcast covers a range of insurance topics, welcomes a diverse group of guests, and centers itself around relationships and personal connections.

Media Producer, Mac Leberman, shared this about the podcast's recent recognition:

"It's exciting to be placed so high on a list that includes podcasts from around the world. Our goal has always been to give back to the insurance industry while hopefully adding a little fun along the way. A recognition like this lets us know we're on the right track."

Host, Dustyne Bryant shared:

"I am so humbled to be ranked high on a list of so many other amazing insurance podcasts. It is fantastic to know that we are making a significant impact within an industry that I hold dearly close to my heart. The whole awkward team at The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, as well as our amazing guests and awesome listeners, share in this acknowledgment."

Season 4 of Awkward Insurance launches on January 8, 2023, with guest host and former Outstanding CSR of the year, Ashely Fitzsimmons. Ashley is the Director of Professional Development at Ohio Insurance Agents.

Listen to past episodes and join the Awkward Insurance Facebook Group to learn more.

About Feedspot:

Feedspot discovers, categorizes and ranks blogs, podcasts and influencers in several niche categories.

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.]

