AWO Voices Support for Newly Released WRDA 2020 Bill

ARLINGTON, Va., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators strongly supports H.R. 7575, the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 (WRDA), which was reported out of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on July 15.

The bill contains many favorable provisions that will enhance American waterways infrastructure and facilitate the flow of commercial navigation, including changing the cost share for inland waterway infrastructure projects from the current 50%/50% split to a more favorable ratio of 65% federal and 35% Inland Waterways Trust Fund. The bill would also halt interception and rearing complexes on the Missouri River pending additional research; increase the federal cost share for the Brandon Road Asian carp construction projects to 80%; and amend Sec. 1111 of WRDA 2018 to expand a regional dredge pilot program and allow the Army Corps of Engineers to send dredges to areas affected by high or low water events.

"We are grateful to have maritime champions like Chairman Peter DeFazio, Ranking Member Sam Graves, Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Chairwoman Janet Napolitano and Ranking Member Bruce Westerman and Committee Members leading on this essential legislation," explained Jennifer Carpenter, AWO's President & CEO. "AWO is proud to back this bill, which will strengthen our waterways infrastructure system to the benefit of American shippers, the tugboat, towboat and barge industry and American maritime as a whole."

